Bahamas’ COVID-19 cases increased to 14

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis

To date, The Bahamas has 14 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told the nation on Sunday (March 29) evening, during a National Address.

"There is a total of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date; two in Grand Bahama and the remaining on New Providence.”

Dr. Minnis disclosed that two of the positive individuals have been admitted to Doctor's Hospital on Blake Road.

"All other cases are doing well,” he added.

However, he noted, “We have seen a doubling of confirmed cases over the last four days. We anticipate more cases in a short period of time, over the coming 20 days.

"This suggests that we are at the beginning of an expected surge. This means we must increase our efforts to restrict the spread of this virus and to save lives.”

The prime minister said that the Ministry of Health's Surveillance Unit has started the process of mapping COVID-19 cases to help identify potential clusters of cases and to inform the ministry's strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus in communities.

This, he added, will help to identify cases early and decrease the need for hospital-based services.

“It is critical that each and every one of us take personal responsibility and do everything in our power to reduce the spread of this virus.

"The government will continue to closely monitor the increases in cases on a daily basis and respond accordingly.

"Our response to COVID-19 is guided by the analysis and advice provided by the health professionals coordinating the response to this Coronavirus," stated Dr. Minnis.

The first confirmed case of the virus was reported in New Providence on March 15. Three days later, March 18, the second and third cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health. The fourth case was recorded on March 20, two days later. On March 24 the fifth case, a Grand Bahama resident was reported.

On March 26, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands, during a press conference, confirmed that an additional four cases of the virus were identified in New Providence, bringing the number at that time to nine.

The following day, March 27, the Ministry of Health updated its daily dashboard confirming that an additional case of the virus had been identified, bringing the count 10.

On March 28, a 35-year-old Grand Bahama female was confirmed positive, increasing the count to 11.

A day later, Sunday, March 29, Dr. Minnis confirmed that an additional three cases were reported, all of whom were identified on the island of New Providence.

Of the three latest cases, two were said to be hospitalized in Doctor’s Hospital on Blake Road, while the remaining individual was in isolation at home, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health's Surveillance Unit.