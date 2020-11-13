Badly decomposed male body discovered in Queen’s Cove

BODY FOUND – The badly decomposed body of a male was found on a dirt road in the Queen’s Cove Community on Thursday, November 12. Officials await the pathologist’s report to determine the male’s exact cause of death and his identity. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Police are aggressively investigating the gruesome discovery of a male’s badly decomposed body in the Queen’s Cove community late Thursday (November 12) afternoon.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., a team from this daily arrived on the scene where the discovery was made, as officials were in the process of removing the body from the area. The body was found on a side (dirt) road in the community, an area, quite evidently used as an indiscriminate dumping ground for a number of items, including appliances and other household items.

Following the removal of the body, Superintendent Terecita Pinder, OIC Northeastern Division shared the details of the discovery with the media.

“Shortly after 4:00 p.m. officers were informed that a body had been found in the area of Queen’s Cove. Officers responded and discovered the badly decomposed body here in Queen’s Cove. It is the body of a male. As I said before, the body is badly decomposed and we cannot say at this time determine cause of death,” she said.

Due to the severity of decomposition, Pinder added that the cause of death could not be ascertained. She said further, that officers will await the pathologist’s report to determine the exact cause of death, as well as the male’s identity.

“At this time, we are requesting any member of the public who may have a missing person or a loved one who has not been home for a while, to please notify the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), so that we can come to a conclusion as to the cause and who the person is, that died here,” said Pinder.

She told media personnel that officials were unable to state who discovered the body.

Meanwhile, family members of well-known entertainer Dudley ‘Caproni’ Capron, who was last seen on November 1, continued Friday to search for the missing 78-year-old.

The missing man’s daughter, Jessica Butler, and her brother Dwayne Capron noted that their father also suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Caproni’s family has organized – air, land and sea – searches.

The siblings request anyone with information regarding their loved one’s whereabouts, to contact 829-1618; 441-3147; or the nearest police station.

In the meantime, police have officially identified the male, who was found dead in Deadman’s Reef early November, as 52-year-old James Wilson.

Wilson’s badly decomposed body was discovered on Monday, November 2, shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Investigations continue into this matter.