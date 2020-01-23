Backyard Farming Programme relaunched in four govt. operated schools

LET’S START GROWING – Students representing four government schools received plants and equipment to begin their backyard farming programme. Pictured with the students and teachers are Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Management, Iram Lewis (centre right); Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Michael Pintard (centre left) and Ministry of Education District Superintendent, Ivan Butler (centre). (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The Backyard Farming Programme was officially relaunched in four Grand Bahama schools Friday (January 17).

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Management Iram Lewis held a press conference for the initiative at St. George’s High School Gymnasium, noting that the programme was a way to encourage people to embrace farming.

He expressed that equipping residents with the tools to grow their own food is extremely important.

To this end, he expressed that the goal for the backyard farming initiative is having every yard with a garden.

Lewis informed that the first four schools in this programme are St. George’s, Bartlett Hill Primary School, Lewis Yard Primary and Sister Mary Patricia Russell Junior High School.

He furthered that this programme will teach the students the significance of growing food for both economics and health reasons.

“It is healthy, it is good,” Lewis added.

The young students were presented with plants, farming equipment, including gloves, shovels, wheelbarrows and other supplies to begin their programmes.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Michael Pintard congratulated Lewis for playing an important role in engaging in this initiative.

He noted that the step that they are taking will initiate food independence, as well as job opportunities and much more for many residents.

Pintard revealed that the ministry also plans to launch an Aquaponics Project in February, utilizing tilapia. Aquaponics is a system of aquaculture in which the waste produced by farmed fish or other aquatic creatures supplies the nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purify the water.

The schools will also receive assistance to expand their individual programmes so that they can help provide food to nearby communities.

Pintard encouraged students to consider pursuing studies and careers in the agricultural field, which can further their knowledge in backyard farming and other sustainable food practices.

“Give consideration to some area of Agriculture,” he said.

Pintard stated that from his own experience, he can say that it is a very rewarding profession.

“I believe that The Bahamas has the capacity to feed itself, but that depends on all of you,” said Pintard.

Ministry of Education District Superintendent Ivan Butler stated that the Ministry of Education is proud of this programme, particularly in the primary schools, as it teaches current and future generations of Bahamians valuable lessons in sustainability.

“We are very pleased with this initiative,” he said.

Butler took the opportunity to thank both ministers for their partnership in this initiative and stated that he looks forward to working with them in the near future.

Lewis launched the first-ever Backyard Farming Bureau Community Farming and Seedling Transplant Initiative on Monday, December 4, 2017, in the South Bahamia area.

The Backyard Farming Bureau Community Farming and Seedling Transplant Initiative aimed to provide the best opportunity for residents to produce their own food, which would cut cost at the grocery store and gardening also has been proven therapeutic, reducing stress levels and anxiety while building up one’s overall health and stamina.