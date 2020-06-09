Back to business for local entrepreneurs

BACK TO WORK – Commencing next week, June 15, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis informed that beauticians and barbers will be able to service their clientele, providing they complete a Ministry of Health certification course, along with other requirements.

As the country enters phase four of the ‘Measured Plan’ re-opening of the economy, commercial entities are being allowed to operate, however, with certain restraints.

The beauty and barber industry are no different.

Commencing next week, June 15, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis informed that beauticians and barbers will be able to service their clientele, providing they complete a Ministry of Health certification course, along with other requirements.

“Effective Monday, June 15, hair salons and barber shops may resume operations following certification by the Ministry of Health. All salons, spas and parlors wishing to open should produce a current business license, engage in deep cleaning of their salons and put procedures in place, to maintain physical distancing, hand washing, sanitizing and mask wearing to protect themselves and their clients.

“In conjunction with the Ministry of Health, all beauty professionals are required to attend an infection prevention and control course, before returning to work. The course will be offered digitally through the Bahamian Cosmetology and Barbers Associations, Faces of Beauty, School of Cosmetology, and the Workforce Training Institute, or the Early Access Training Center.

“Upon successful completion of the class, proprietors will receive a certificate, which must be displaced in the salon where they work. Health protocols have been established for specific industries,” he said.

“General workplace protocols are continuing to be finalized and revised as necessary by the health team and the National COVID-19 Coordinating Committee,” the prime minister added.

In a statement on June 6, Ministry of Health officials shared what was required for the Beauty Trade Professional Certification Course.

In part the statement read: “The Bahamian Cosmetologist and Barbers Association and Faces of Beauty School of Cosmetology and Workforce Training Institute in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will conduct Infection Prevention and Control classes beginning June 8.

“To register, Beauty Trade professionals, can visit Early Access Training Centre at www.crpbahamas.com or contact Dr. Shyan Williams at telephone numbers 809-6533 or 824-6533 or Dr. Delores Taylor at 428-2121.

"For more information, persons can also contact the Ministry of Health at 502-4700 or 502-4855.”

Health Consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, noted that the importance of continuing to practice social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene practices, moving forward, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the effectiveness of the public health measures to prevent and control the spread throughout The Bahamas. The public health measures set in place to slow the spread of the pandemic are working.

“For them to keep working, you must keep up with the guidance, because the pandemic is not over. More than 330,000 people have died, around the world from COVID-19 and so we appeal to you to stay disciplined, stay physically distant, as much as possible, continue to protect your elders, and in doing so we can further progress through the opening up of the phases and return to a greater sense of normalcy,” stated Dahl-Regis.