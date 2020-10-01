ACP Greenslade leads walkabout in EMR

MEETING RESIDENTS – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade led a team of his top brass, including visiting crime boss from New Providence, ACP Solomon Cash, and rank and file officers on a walkabout in the Pinedale and Sea Grape communities, Wednesday (September 30) morning. ACP Greenslade is pictured speaking with a resident in Pinedale, as he accepts a flyer. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

Greenslade said he wanted to speak with residents about complying with the COVID-19 protocols and curfew; give some advice; and hear concerns.

Speaking with media personnel prior to the walkabout, which began shortly after 11:00 a.m., Grand Bahama’s police chief said that it was the team’s intention to meet and interact with the residents of the Eight Mile Rock Community.

“We want to discuss with them the importance of obeying the COVID-19 protocol and also to find out any other concerns that they may have.

“While we are out here we are going to hand out some free masks and flyers to sensitize them on the importance of obeying the curfew and practicing the safety measures,” he explained.

He said that compliance was important.

“We are going to ask them to abide by the curfew times, to not be in bars and clubs at 10:00 p.m.; ask them to wear their masks, practice physical distancing; and we are leading by example.”

Noting that there has not been an issue with residents in those areas following the protocols, Greenslade said that, generally, for the most part Grand Bahamians have been in compliance.

“It is just that few that believe they can skate around the law, but whenever we find them out we will arrest them and put them before the courts,” he stated.

Greenslade added that during their rounds, officers would also speak with the senior members in those communities. “Those who are unable to come to the police station, we are out here this morning to speak with them. We want them to know that we practice traditional and community policing and this morning, we are engaging in community policing.”

He said that community policing is very significant.

Greenslade noted that it is his belief crime fighting should be 50 percent community policing and 50 percent traditional policing.

“It is through community policing you are able to do your traditional policing in an effective and efficient manner,” he said.

The monthly walkabout by the senior police team in Grand Bahama is just one of Greenslade’s initiatives.

“What is being done this morning, the commanders of each division carry out on a weekly basis. They are up and about in their communities walking and meeting with the residents.”

As it relates to the reopening of schools, while this year some adjustments have been made, Greenslade said that the commanders have their school initiatives in place.

“They are up and about meeting with teachers and students, handing out flyers on school safety and the rest of it,” he concluded.