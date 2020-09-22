Armed robbery suspect charged

ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT – Forty-six-year-old Gregg Pinder (left) was hauled before Magistrate Rengin Johnson on Monday (September 21) morning, where he was charged with armed robbery. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Forty-six-year-old Gregg Pinder, a resident of Grand Bahama was hauled before Magistrate Rengin Johnson on Monday (September 21) morning, where he was charged with armed robbery.

Appearing in court #3, Pinder had the particulars of his charge read to him.

On Tuesday, September 15 shortly before 8:00 a.m., Pinder allegedly held a female at gunpoint and robbed her of jewelry and a cell phone. The estimated cost of the items totaled $2,300.00.

Due to the serious nature of the offence, he was not required to enter a plea.

Magistrate Johnson informed the accused that the Magistrate’s Court did not have jurisdiction to grant bail for the offense. However, Pinder was informed that he had the right to apply for bail at the Supreme Court level.

The prosecution presented to the court a laundry list of antecedents, some of which dated back to 1983 when Pinder appeared before a juvenile panel. While many of the crimes he was accused of were similar in fashion to the one before him on Monday, Pinder alleged that a number of them were not his doing, but rather those of another male who shares the same name as his.

Admitting guilt to a number of the incidents, however Pinder claimed that many of the crimes on the list occurred in New Providence, when he was in Grand Bahama.

Magistrate Johnson further informed Pinder that the matter presently before him would be adjourned until November 17, 2020 for trial.

He was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.