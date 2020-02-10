Aquaponics Programmer launched, targeting high school students

AQUAPONICS PROGRAMME LAUNCHED – The Department of Agriculture and Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) hosted a seminar and launched the National Aquaponics Programme on Thursday (February 6) morning at the C.A. Smith Building. Pictured are ministry and BASMI officials with local educators. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The Department of Agriculture and Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) hosted a seminar and launched the National Aquaponics Programme on Thursday (February 6) morning at the C.A. Smith Building.

Ministry of Agriculture Department Cooperative Officer Cheryl Bowe-Moss revealed that English Math, Science and Technology educators were invited to the seminar, so that they can facilitate sharing this message through the Science Technology English and Mathematics (STEM).

“We’re going to be spring boarding the rebirth of agriculture by teaching the children how to farm using aquaponics. We’re targeting the children within the schools,” she said.

Bowe-Moss added that agriculture officials were beginning with Jack Hayward Senior High School and Eight Mile Rock High School, simultaneously.

She furthered that the ministry established a youth engagement team, whose main focus is to reenergize agriculture by promoting entrepreneurship activity among the youth.

Noting that everyone has to eat, Bowe-Moss said that it is important to educate the public on how food can be cultivated as it provides economic and health benefits. “We will be able to feed ourselves through the length and breadth of our country and sell by exporting to other countries.” She said that the educators participating in this programme will promote climate resistant agriculture and fishing.

This is where the use of aquaponics comes into play, Bowe-Moss added.

Aquaponics is defined as a system of aquaculture in which the waste produced by farmed fish or other aquatic creatures supplies the nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purify the water. For this program they will be utilizing tilapia.

Bowe-Moss stated that after introducing this programme to high school students, those who participate will become certified through BAMSI upon completion.

BAMSI Youth Development Officer Ezra Lee-Rolle shared that this was her first time visiting Grand Bahama post-Hurricane Dorian, noting that the presence of residents exemplifies their resilience and dedication to making the country better.

To this end, she emphasized the significance of sustainable farming and the purpose of the programme … “To sensitize more young people to climate smart agriculture.”

She added that agriculture officials want agricultural practices to complement the environment rather than destroying it.

Lee-Rolle informed that 90 percent of the country’s food source is imported. “This is detrimental to the people and the health care system, because it causes people to ingest harmful chemicals and preservatives.

“We are trying to get more young people into agriculture, and we are trying to do it through technological advancement,” she said.

She stated that BAMSI wants everyone to be able to integrate aquaponics into their agricultural practices, adding that BAMSI also provided supportive materials to the educators such as a special handbook.

“We did not leave you stranded, we wanted to give you enough tools to educate your students,” she said.

Lee-Rolle furthered that the programme not only teaches students about aquaponics itself and sustainable farming, but it also teaches them how to think regarding these practices. “This would enable them to answer questions and provide solutions about the subject.”

She noted that BAMSI previously conducted a four-week Aquaponics Summer Programme, in schools which proved to be a success.