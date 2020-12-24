Annual Christmas event brought cheer, great food

CHRISTMAS COMES ALIV – ALIV held a small yet intimate Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, attended by a select few, and gift giveaway for kids, both organized to bring cheer this holiday season. Pictured at the ceremony is Senior Director of Customer Experience, Cable Group of Companies, REV Cable and ALIV, Allison Levarity (insert). Also pictured is ‘Purple the Entertainer’. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF ALIV)

Held at the ALIV Corporate Office on East Mall Drive recently, Friday December 18, a small yet intimate Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony attended by a select few, was geared to bring cheer this holiday season.

Usually held on a larger scale, the event this year was downsized due to COVID-19.

Nonetheless, attendees appeared to have an enjoyable time with great food, laughter and music by Bahamian “song bird” Danno.

Senior Director of Customer Experience, Cable Group of Companies, REV Cable and ALIV, Allison Levarity said that while 2020 was a year like none other, it truly gave all the opportunity to think outside of the box, forcing persons to adapt to a new normal in ways never before imagined.

“The year 2020 has proven to be challenging for us all. It is hard to keep track of all of the ways our lives have drastically changed. We had to find new ways to do business, to shop for essentials, and even stay connected. After the wake of Hurricane Dorian just a few months before, this COVID-19 pandemic presented us with a brand-new storm to weather; but we have weathered this one just as we did the one before, together.

“This year has also brought out the best in us. It has taught us to work smarter, to look out for each other and reminded us to be grateful for the little things. As your communication provider of choice, we became even more serious about our mission of keeping you connected to the things and people that you love, because we know exactly how critical that can be.

“Through our corporate sponsorships and most recently our ‘Connectivity for All’ campaign, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas, we have demonstrated our commitment to ensuring that every family and student across our Bahama Islands has access to the vital technology they need to learn and thrive,” said Levarity.

She acknowledged further, the many differences this year as opposed to 2019.

“This holiday season has provided its fair share of disappointment. There are so many little holiday traditions that we have had to put aside this year, but I am thankful that this evening’s Christmas tree lighting is one wonderful tradition we are able to keep alive. At ALIV and the REV/Cable Bahamas Group of Companies), we hope that the lights on this tree remind you of the light that small spark can bring, and make you feel the magic of Christmas the way we did as children.

“On behalf of the Executives, Management and staff of the Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season,” concluded Levarity.

Vincent Marshall, Marketing Coordinator, Northern Bahamas, Cable Group of Companies, REV Cable/ALIV also commented about the importance of hosting the ceremony as well as the company’s annual Toy Drive which was held the following day.

“Like our senior director said, we have lost so many things over the course of the last few months. This is normally a time when persons are looking forward to getting together, opening gifts, sharing meals, cooking together, and just being together in general.

“We have lost a lot of traditions, that we are unable to do again this year, but the tree lighting is just that glimmer of hope. It symbolizes that even though we may all not be together, we are still not apart. I think that is so important to keep us in the mind frame that we may not be physically together but we are still together symbolically and that is what we want to encourage.

“We have been through so much, families have been through so much, and we know that children have been affected in more ways than we can possibly imagine. As a good corporate citizen and as good community minded individuals, as people that live and work here in Freeport, they have supported us and now it is time for us to support them.

“We want to be able to put smiles on the kids’ faces and so we will have a drive through toy drive on Saturday December 20. We are just really hoping that we are able to capture those smiles and give those little children something to look forward to on Christmas day,” shared Marshall.