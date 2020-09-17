Ammunition discovered

Officers of the Canine Unit and the Criminal Investigation Department, acting on information, have discovered ammunition wrapped in cloth off Frobisher Circle.



Reports revealed that on Wednesday, September 16 shortly after 3:00 p.m. law enforcement officers found one 9mm magazine with 20 rounds of .9mm ammunition wrapped in a blue cloth.



No arrest has been made and the investigation continues.

In other crime news, 11 persons were ticketed during Operation Mask Order for failure to wear face masks while in public.

According to police, on Wednesday, September 16, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., a team of officers were deployed throughout Grand Bahama in an effort to sensitize the general public to continue to wear their face mask, to prevent any criminal activities and to maintain a high visibility of police presence throughout Grand Bahama.

As a result, 11 persons were cited for failure to wear their face mask.

Failure to wear face mask carries a penalty of $200.00