AML’s 5th Annual ‘Feed 5,000 Families’ initiative to support NDT

Officials from AML Foods Limited officially launched the company’s Fifth Annual Feed 5000 Families holiday giveback on Monday (November 16). Executives also announced that the company will jumpstart their goal of raising $90,000 with a $30,000 donation towards the initiative, in celebration of their 30th year Anniversary.

Between November 16 - December 19, 2020, AML is appealing to the general public and corporate Bahamas to purchase or donate towards the purchase of Christmas Dinner Packages valued at $40, at any Fresh Market, Solomon’s or Cost Right location in New Providence or Grand Bahama.

The company is joining forces with The National Food Distribution Taskforce, and all proceeds will be donated to the program to help families in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“Bahamians are facing unprecedented hardships as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and now more than ever our communities need our help,” says Renea Bastian, VP of Marketing & Communications at AML Foods Limited. “It’s a very difficult time for local food banks and community organizations tasked with feeding those in need and we are committed to assisting as much as we can.”

Gavin Watchorn, CEO & President at AML Foods, further explained: “Thanks to our company donations and the generosity of our partners and the wider Bahamian community, we have raised over $400,000 to help families in need since starting the program in 2016. We are humbled by the support for the initiative we have seen from our store associates, customers and corporate partners over the years. It’s a perfect example of how working together makes a huge difference. This year, our goal is to raise $90,000 - $30,000 through AML donations, $30,000 through customer donations and $30,000 from corporate sponsorships.”

Organizations, civic groups or private citizens interested in partnering with AML Foods to make the holidays brighter for Bahamian families in need can purchase Christmas dinner packages, or make a donation toward a package, at the registers in any Fresh Market, Solomon’s or Cost Right location, in New Providence or Grand Bahama.