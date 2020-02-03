Allens continue generous donations of tablets to schools in Grand Bahama

TECHNOLOGY IN HANDS OF STUDENTS – American philanthropists, husband and wife Carl and Gigi Allen, recently traveled to Grand Bahama to hand deliver over 200 tablets to the Freeport Primary School in their continued efforts to ensure that all children are given the gift of technology. (PHOTO: TFN)

American philanthropists, husband and wife Carl and Gigi Allen, recently traveled to Grand Bahama to hand deliver over 200 tablets to the Freeport Primary School in their continued efforts to ensure that all children are given the gift of technology.

This is not the first donation for the couple, as they have made presentations to other schools, with a pledged to continue.

During the special assembly held at Freeport Primary School, District Superintendent of Education Ivan Butler thanked the couple for their continued support, generous and timely donations.

“Today is a very special day for you, students here at Freeport Primary. It was some several years ago I was at a ceremony similar to this in West End, where the Allens donated tablets to West End Primary. I thought, that that was such a nice thing for West End Primary and how could other schools benefit from this. From then to now, the Allens have donated to West End Primary, Grand Cay, Maurice Moore and now Freeport Primary.

“You are very blessed to have these wonderful tablets here. I can tell you that the students that all of those schools that I mentioned are enjoying their tablets and you will definitely enjoy your tablets.

“I say to the Allens, on behalf of our Minister Jeffery Lloyd, our Permanent Secretary Mrs. Armbrister, the Executive Management team at the Department of Education here on Grand Bahama, thank you very much. These tablets have made a difference in the lives of our students so far and I am sure that the staff and students will benefit greatly from this donation today,” said Butler.

Allen expressed his profound love for The Bahamas and his overall commitment to ensuring that the world is at the fingertips of every student benefitting from his ongoing donations.

“As the Superintendent said this is 750 tablets between the four schools. As he said we started out at the West End, because it is the best end.

“The tablets can take you around the world. They can bring you instant information; we live in an instant world today. I said to the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) many times that we need to bring this country up to speed technology wise and the way to start is with you. The future is not with us; the future is all of you. We have to attract the big companies, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Dell, to come to The Bahamas, because we know technology here. They way that starts is with you young kids,” the couple shared.

“It is our pleasure to pass these tablets out to all of you here today and hopefully, you will see the same benefits that all of the other schools have seen with these fines tablets. Hopefully, they will bring all of you up to speed and bring you to the instant world that we are all living in today,” Allen told the students.

He informed the media that 250 tablets were donated to Freeport Primary School, bringing the overall donations of tablets to various schools, to date, at 750.

“We intend to donate to Hugh Campbell Primary next month which will put us over 1,000 tablets (donated). We will continue to do this; bringing this basic technology to these wonderful kids. It is one of the most rewarding things that we have ever done.

“We have already seen the benefits that the students of West End Primary have had with the tablets; better grade point averages (GPAs), staying in school and excited to be there,” he added.

Referring to the horrific experience many of the students had to endure due to Hurricane Dorian last year – as many had to relocate from East Grand Bahama and Abaco – Allen continued, “I am tremendously sorry for the tragedy that you have all gone through, but you are here; you are healthy and bright. I hear great things about this school from a lot of your leaders, that there are very, very bright people that I am looking at here; leaders of the future.

“Grasp this and take it to the extreme; you all can do really well with this technology,” added Allen.

As owners of Walker’s Cay, Allen also expressed his hopes of inviting the students to the Cay in the not too distant future.

“I love The Bahamas. A lot of you may or not know but my wife and I own Walker’s Cay, the northernmost island in The Bahamas. We are bringing her back to what she was in the old days, with the fishing tournaments and weddings. We hope to see all of you there sometime in the near future,” concluded Allen.

Principal of Freeport Primary School Gia Walker expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the Allens’ gesture.

“David Warlick (educator) said, ‘We need technology in every classroom and in every teachers’ hand, because it is the pen and paper of our time and it is the lens through which we experience much of our world.’ And so, Mr. and Mrs. Allen, on behalf of the students of Freeport Primary School, it is my pleasure to thank you for the most generous gifts to our institution.

“Please know that the timing is so right, after so much loss as a result of the hurricane we are now able to get technology back into the hands of our children, so that they can continue to lead us into 2020 and beyond,” said Walker.

“Mr. and Mrs. Allen, I encourage you to stay tuned to the Conquerors’ network here at Freeport Primary, because before you, as you have suggested and as we speak, are the future software developers; future computer systems analysts and computer Information Technology (IT) Managers, just to name a few. They will be coming from Freeport Primary School. Before you, you see many talented minds,” Walker concluded.