AKA partners with Red Cross to host Life Skill Seminar

AKA SEMINAR – Residents got a lesson in first aid during a training session hosted by the AKA Sorority Inc., in conjunction with the Red Cross on Saturday, February 29 at the Church of the Ascension. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

In an effort of preparing residents for an unlikely emergency, the Alpha Kappa Alpha partnered with Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter and Red Cross Grand Bahama to host a Life Skills Class on Saturday, February 29.

Held at the Church of the Ascension, the class was well attended by 30 eager participants, ready to learn about the crucial decisions and preparations one must take in saving a person’s life and possibly their own.

Red Cross representative Ranaldi Forbes and Pi Alpha and Omega President Kerel Pinder made presentations, noting that health seminars and classes as such the Life Skills workshop is vital.

Recalling the recent passage of Hurricane Dorian back in early September 2019, Pinder said that with training persons are able to help their family members or neighbours with issues, quicker than calling for help. “Today we are doing CPR 101 Life Skills. It is not a CPR certification course, but it gives the community a chance to get an introduction into what some CPR and training skills are. They are able to learn about the things you can do.

“I think it is super important for Bahamians or for people, in general, to have this skill, because as Mr. Forbes was explaining in his presentation, sometime it takes very long for the medical personnel to get to you. If a person has a very short window and you know something that could potentially save someone’s life, it is great to be able to be on hand,” said Pinder.

“This was something that we could offer free for the community, because CPR certifications is something that you have to pay for and we thought to ourselves what we could do for free. So, we partnered with the Red Cross and they said they were graciously willing to help us out with it and that is what is going on here today.”

Pinder stressed that it is important to become a certified First Responder.

Chair of the CPR 101 Life Skills Class Phylicia Babb explained, why the event was important to host.

“We thought that we would start off with our partnership with the Red Cross, during this month and we are just happy to engage the public and educate persons about CPR, get them more involved and wanting them to learn about it.

“We felt like it was really important, because we could be in any situation and it is good to know how to help others and also be able to help ourselves.

“As simple as going through Hurricane Dorian and certain situations happen, it was important that we, as the public, take responsibility for that and be able to help one another in those situations. It really wasn’t the First Responders that were out there at that time, it was locals just doing their best to help one another and that is what is important.

“We do plan on doing this again. We had a really good turnout today; persons are really interested. So, the next event that we have, we invite everyone to come out and learn a little bit more,” said Babb.

Forbes added that he is more focused on residents becoming certified. He noted the attending of health seminars are important but becoming skillfully qualified is as equally important.

“It is good that the two organizations did call for us to really share the essence of knowing First Aid and CPR, so we are here to share with persons the need for it and just trying to get people aware of it.

“What I am talking about is the basic topping on it, not the whole thing. But just trying to get the person to understand simple things when it comes to CPR and First Aid, and knowing that having those two could actually better themselves if something should happen especially in their homes.

“I think that we take it for granted that sometimes accidents or incidents can happen at home, but if you are the first person on the scene before the ambulance or police, you could actually save a person’s life,” he said. “This seminar is just about trying to get them to be aware of it and I am hoping that they do actually come and do a CPR or First Aid class.

“The need is do not take things for granted. Accidents do happen and sometimes we like to look at things and watch and maybe look for someone else to do something.

“But you are the person and think of yourself as the key person at that time and that you are the person that is going to help save that individual at the end of the day,” Forbes said.