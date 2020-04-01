Agriculture Minister looks to heighten food production

Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources (MAMR) has produced an Emergency Food Production Plan to strengthen food and nutrition security in this time of crisis, Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard announced Monday (March 30), during his contribution to the Emergency Powers Resolution in the House of Assembly.

He noted that the plan is based on the ‘Food Drum’ produced by the Ministry of Health which indicates the dietary intake of the major food groups.

“In order to address the possibility of reduced imports, and to implement the strategy outlined, it is recommended: (a) the purchase of 343 hydroponic systems at a cost of 343,000.00; (b) the purchase of 10,000 Backyard Gardening Kits at a cost of 240,000.00; (c) the intensification of production of roots and tubers, vegetables, legumes, fruits, and eggs; and (d), a programme to intensify egg production estimated at $376,217.00. This measure requires $1,626,939.70,” Pintard revealed.

The minister called for strengthening the production systems of existing farmers through the provision of inputs (seeds, guaranteed prices, feed and animals) on all islands, particularly North Andros, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Cat Island, Exuma and Eleuthera.

He noted that this must be done to increase production of targeted crops, and livestock (b) making hydroponic systems and shade/greenhouses available to a range of producers including young farmers and backyard gardeners.

“The method is supremely efficient both in the use of water and in physical growing space. The use of water in hydroponic systems when compared to traditional farming creates a higher level of efficiency.

“With the use of shade/greenhouses, one acre produces 10 acres of traditional farming methods; establishing layer production units to targeted producers in all communities that would provide a source of protein; re-establishing the Backyard Gardening Programme; supporting Food Technology and Safety Laboratory to provide food processing training and advice on post-harvest storage of targeted crops since not all of the products targeted will meet fresh produce grade; strengthening the Feed Mill to provide livestock feed; requesting the Ministry of Health's advice on nutritional value on targeted agricultural commodities, and calculating guaranteed prices and cost for targeted commodities,” he suggested.

He noted that the ministry intends to assists farmers by providing clearing of farm land, beginning first in those islands devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

“We have plans to assist 19 in Grand Bahama and 40 on Abaco at a total cost of some $479,600. The remaining funds allocated for this initiative will be shared with the other farmers throughout The Bahamas.

“Mr. Speaker, also note that after consultation with industry stakeholders, several issues related to the fishing sector arose – while there may be a run on canned fisheries products such as tuna, mackerel, sardine, as well as luxury fishery products, such as salmon and cod in Food Stores, fresh and frozen local fish will still be available to Bahamians.

“Traditionally and culturally, many Bahamians consume fish during certain times of the year. Additionally, while fish may be available to residents, its price may be prohibitive, which is and has been the view of consumers over the years mainly in New Providence,” Pintard said.

He added that it is the ministry’s intention to introduce a Fishers Marker similar to that of the Farmer Market.

“No one predicted this global calamity. The depth and length has already exceeded the predictions of the most astute commentators and experts. And today, while for the short-term food supplies are adequate, it’s prudent to monitor closely the pressures that the supply chain is under. Governments are contemplating reducing their export of key agriculture products given domestic demands.

“We must prepare for what may emerge,” stated Minister Pintard.