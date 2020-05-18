Administrator Pinder: Bimini prepared for lockdown period

BIMINI SET FOR LOCKDOWN – Island Administrator for Bimini, Cleola Pinder assured that all needs, if they arise, will be met as residents prepare for complete two-week lockdown beginning tonight at 9 p.m.

Biminites are prepared as much as can be for the start of the two-week complete lockdown, scheduled for 9 pm Monday, May 18 to midnight Saturday May 30.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the imposed lockdown last week, after Bimini recorded its 13th positive COVID-19 case.

In an interview with this daily Sunday (May 17) afternoon, Island Administrator Cleola Pinder assured that all needs, if they arise, will be met.

“We have been preparing for a while, trying to establish a pantry so we will be able to assist persons who might require food during the lockdown, and after the lockdown.

“We have been truly blessed, and, we appreciate the support of our corporate citizens and the NGOs (non-government organizations) throughout The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas Food Network sent 100 parcels (on the weekend), and they are going to send additional food. They also pledged their support for the community of Bimini,” she added.

Pinder also noted that a boat was expected to arrive in Bimini from Grand Bahama on Monday.

“I know the Seventh-Day Adventist family has sent some items on the boat for our pantry, to support the residents of Bimini. We also have the Seacor coming in (Thursday, May 21), bringing items donated from Friends of Bimini and Biminites living abroad. And so, we are well prepared,” said Pinder.

She noted that food vouchers were issued to ensure persons were, at least, able to purchase items to have during the lockdown.

“However, we’ve prepared for persons who may run out of food. We’ve established a team, the Essential Care Volunteers, they are from each of the communities – North and South Bimini. So, the whole of Bimini is covered.”

She continued: “And so, no one really needs to be anxious or concerned, at least, when it comes to food.”

Pinder said further that while most residents might not like being lockdown in their homes, it is necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

“We would really like to say a special thank you to Dr. Pamula Ellis-Mills. She’s organized a meeting for us and a number of activities on Zoom. There is something for the kids and for the adults, when it comes to mental health. She also organized a format, whereby you can actually do aerobics,” Pinder revealed.

“If we challenged each other, then, hopefully, we will continue to get up during the set time (for aerobics) and hold each other accountable.

“I think we can get through this and we will get through this together, but I just pray everyone would adhere to all of the instructions, because we don’t want to go beyond the two-week period. We really want to stick to it, so we too could open up like the other islands, in terms of their commercial activities,” she added.

Pointing out that while she is not overly concerned of an increase in cases, Pinder said: “If we kind of adhere to what the protocol is, we’ll be okay.

“If we don’t do this … I know a number of persons maybe angry, but I just feel we need to go through it so we can get beyond it.

“And honestly, it’s only to ensure that we don’t continue to spread. That’s all it is; it’s not for anybody to be at a disadvantage,” she stressed.

Pinder said that one of the concerns going into the lockdown was having enough food for residents of Bimini. “So, we’ve set up the pantry, it’s fully stocked. We also have a relationship with one of the food stores; if our pantry runs out, then we can go there.

“Nobody needs to frightened that they are not going to have enough food. It is not going to be your three meals a day; we are basically in hurricane like conditions. It’s a disaster, so it’s not going to be the same as when all was well and you could have your three meals a day.

“So, we have to just ration what we have and make it work

And if you need help, by all means ask. If you truly need help, call in. Numbers to call are 826-3116 (Administrator), 911, 919 and 347-3144. Don’t feel like you are alone,” said Pinder.