Activist Thompson-Delancey points to high health challenge

KEVIN THOMPSON-DELANCY, HASB, Founder

Persons with chronic and non-communicable disease, including HIV/AIDS, cancer, other immune-compromised patients and pregnant women are at a higher risk at contracting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), said Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands, during a recent update on the virus.

As officials continue their fight in the spread of COVID-19, local HIV/AIDS Activist Kevin Thompson-Delancy, J.P. Esq, founder of HASB (HIV/AIDS Survivor Benefit) GB, pointed out that not only is this a difficult time for the 20 patients under their care, but caring for them is essential during this pandemic.

A 34-year survivor himself, Thompson-Delancy, and the HASB team members are caregivers for persons living with HIV/AIDS in Grand Bahama.

“This is a difficult time,” Thompson-Delancy said, when questioned about assistance being rendered to their patients during this crisis.

“A lot of our patients are suffering from anxiety, because we cannot get to them as we usually do. A lot of them are calling for us to come to them. The situation is dire.

“We have had patients just calling to tell us they need food,” he told this daily, heading into the five-day lockdown which began Wednesday, April 8.

“We’ve been going out and getting food. We thank God for Kross Town Store management, for allowing us to get food. We thank God for the Rotary. They gave us a cheque, so we will get food to our patients.”

More importantly, however, is access to medication for patients, according to Thompson-Delancy.

“In terms of their medication, our (HASB) president Pharmacist Tina Robert, along with the Grand Bahama Disease and Surveillance (GBDS) team made sure patients under our care had their medication,” he said.

Additionally, patients are also given masks and gloves to help with protection.

“If there are persons (with HIV/AIDS) in need of anything, they can call us and we will get it to them as quickly as possible.”

According to Thompson-Delancy, even patients visiting, who ran out of medication, and contacted their organization, have been put in contact with GBDS.

“So, during this time, HASB is in the forefront assisting our patients anyway we can. We will continue fighting, we will continue assisting until the last breath leaves my body,” Thompson-Delancy pledged.

Reiterating that these are difficult times, Thompson-Delancy noted that his primary concern is patients’ health.

“What I tell our patients is, just keep yourselves healthy and stay inside. I am supposed to be inside myself, but I am out here on the ground. I believe I am a soldier and at the end of the day if I don’t survive it, I would have done what God healed my body to do.

“As long as I have done what I was supposed to do on this earth, I would have left this earth a better place than I met it, as it relates to taking care of persons with HIV/AIDS,” said Thompson-Delancy.

He added that while HASB is not responsible for every individual living with HIV/AIDS in Grand Bahama, “we also want to remind those that are not our patients, to be careful and reach out to health care professionals for assistance if you need to.”

Thompson-Delancy added that worldwide people are dealing with this crisis and the difficulties it brings.

“However, we are all in this together. So, again I want to thank HASB supporters - the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and Sarah St. George; the Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association (GBSPA) and it president Fred Sturrup, and Mr. Tony Miller. These are persons who support us with annual financial assistance and because of that we are able to do what we have to do.”

Thompson-Delancy also thanked the staff of his cleaning company, Pulizia Group, who helped in the distribution of protective masks at various store sites.

“This is what it is all about, giving back and helping each other during this time,” said Thompson-Delancy.