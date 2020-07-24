ACP Greenslade: Police out in full force

POLICE OUT IN FULL FORCE – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade said police would be out in full force to ensure Grand Bahamians adhere to the two-week lockdown protocols.

“Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force will be out in full force in Grand Bahama, to ensure that persons adhere to the COVID-19 laws.”

So, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade, officer-in-charge of the island.

Addressing the media ahead of Thursday’s (July 23) lockdown for the island, Greenslade said:

“We will be patrolling the entire island, including East, Grand Bahama, West End and Eight Mile Rock.

“We will have check points at strategic locations barricaded off, and, we will be checking all vehicles. Those persons who are not permitted to be on the streets, you are asked to remain home. Those persons who are permitted to be on the streets, we are asking you please, please follow the COVID-19 protocols – wear your masks, and follow the protocol to the letter,” said GB’s top cop.

He had a word also for proprietors and managers of businesses.

“We asked of those business houses that were asked to close, including bars, please keep your doors close and do not do any business during the lockdown.”

"To those persons who intend on breaking the law by selling alcohol from their private residences, cease and desist forthwith,” said the chief law enforcement officer in the island.

He noted that officers have already arrested and charged a young man for that illegal activity.

“We want to discourage all illegal activity during this COVID-19 period. We want each and every resident of GB to follow that law, so that we all can get out of this pandemic at the end of the day,” said Greenslade.

By 6:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers had already set up barricades at strategic checkpoints throughout the island, including at the International Bazaar and Coral Road traffic circles and downtown, Freeport.

The same process will be ongoing said Greenslade.