ACP Cash promises heightened police presence to be continuous

CANDID CONVERSATION – Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Solomon Cash, with responsibility for Crime Management and Criminal Investigations within The Bahamas; Chief Superintendent Kenwood Taylor, Public Safety and Operational Support and Superintendent Sherry Armaly, OIC Southwestern Division, had a candid discussion during a courtesy call, with Freeport News’ General Manager and Managing Editor Fred Sturrup. ACP Cash is acting commander of GB and the Northern Districts, in the absence of ACP Ashton Greenslade. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Commanders of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Northern Bahamas District remain committed to have that law enforcement agency's presence felt throughout the island.

So, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Solomon Cash, with responsibility for Crime Management and Criminal Investigations within The Bahamas, recently.

Cash, along with other senior officials – Chief Superintendent Kenwood Taylor, Public Safety and Operational Support and Superintendent Sherry Armaly, OIC Southwestern Division, had a candid discussion during a courtesy call, with Freeport News' General Manager and Managing Editor Fred Sturrup. They discussed the importance of heightened police visibility throughout this northern island.

ACP Cash added that as the police presence has already begun to be heightened throughout the island, and he said that their continued visibility will be felt, on an ongoing basis moving forward.

“As you are aware I am responsible for crime management and criminal investigations throughout The Bahamas. With that said, our Bible is really the Commissioner of Police’s Policing plan and so we follow that to the ‘T’ as to what we will do. What we recognize is that there was a slight uptick in certain categories of crime. We really believe that is because people have been unemployed for such a long time.

“We do have a certain core crew of criminal elements who, once they see an opportunity and they look at greed; they will perpetrate certain categories of crime. What you will see in Grand Bahama, which speaks to what Superintendent (Kenwood) Taylor is responsible for, and what our individual commands are responsible to ensure, will be the Police carrying out the mandate and policies of the COP.

“With that, there will be more visibility because we want to concentrate mainly on prevention and reduction in criminal behavior and crime. We also want to look at public and road safety, which is also important. We want to ensure that people adhere to the traffic laws and regulations,” said ACP Cash.

As for protocol and procedures as it relates to the COVID-19 emergency order, which is unchartered territory, he said the following: "We are also in the midst of a medical issue, which is the COVID-19 pandemic, that restricts us generally, throughout The Bahamas, on our movement and on our business operations. We want to ensure that people abide by the protocols. By abiding by the protocols, it will give us the opportunity to be able to be more flexible in dealing with our new normalcy,” he added.

Acknowledging that there is now in place, an arm of the organization specifically geared toward addressing breaches within the COVID-19 Emergency Orders, ACP Cash there will be a high emphasis in that regard.

“We now have a specific team just to deal with that sort of behavior. They are our COVID ambassadors, and you would note that has already been implemented in Grand Bahama. You will find that moving forward, you will see more of our involvement, more engagement with our ambassadors in dealing with that type of behavior.”

Regarding persons and business establishments found in violation of the Orders in the past ACP Cash expressed: “It was unfortunate that some instances happened in the past but I can assure you, that if you look forward you will see much better engagement of law enforcement in dealing with that."

“As you know, the prevention of crime really derives from the visibility of our officers. We cannot police by sitting in the station. We have to be out there in our communities and we have to be actively engaging with members of the public, that is, on a positive note, encouraging them, giving them guidance and having them understand that we are the agents who can assist them, when the needs arise. We can refer them to other agencies that they may not even be aware of, and that is what we do also. We are here to serve. You may see more of us than you would see of any other agency but we know the network that is needed in our communities.”

He noted that the high visibility of police presence moving forward, particularly here on Grand Bahama, will be consistent.

“That is what the communities wants to see. They want to see consistency with our officers, in dealing with the members of the public, and, our visibility. Again, you might see more of us as an agency. We are always out there to assist you which means that if you have any challenges, you can address those challenges with us. We are familiar and we work with all the other agencies of government that we can refer you to.

“I am proud to be a part of the team here In Grand Bahama for the short period, and, as I meet with persons in the communities, we will be able to foster an even stronger bond between the public and the police,” concluded ACP Cash.