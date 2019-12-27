ACP Butler leads 2019 Christmas Walkabout

MAKING THEIR PRESENCE FELT – ACP Samuel Butler (forefront) led a team of officers on a walkabout in the Seahorse Plaza shopping district, during the busy Christmas Eve preparations, ensuring business owners and shoppers were safe. Pictured with ACP Butler are a few of the senior officers, who accompanied him on the exercise. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Butler led a team of officers on a walkabout Christmas Eve – Tuesday, December 24 – at the Sea Horse Plaza, ensuring business owners and shoppers were safe as they carried out their holiday preparations.

ACP Butler and his team traversed the shopping centre, visiting stores and speaking with customers and business owners.

Officers even sung Christmas carols, including ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ at different establishments like Commonwealth Bank, near their decorated Christmas tree.

The plaza is home to various businesses, including Commonwealth Bank, Solomon’s, Marco’s Pizza, Candy Captain’s Popcorn Factory, Aliv, BTC, 700 Wines, BFMI Freeport Fellowship, New Life, and Beautinetics Beauty Supply Shop.

ACP Butler expressed that this initiative is a customary aspect of the RBPF’s efforts to maintain a safe environment in the Grand Bahama community during the holiday season. “Where we observe the residents and businesses alike having a wonderful time.”

He noted that so far, all was well.

“We’re hoping that the community remains safe,” he added.

To this end he assured that police officers would be out and about in full force.

ACP Butler also advised members of the public to practice safe driving, particularly during this season.

He noted that during this time, many celebrations will be occurring and advised residents to act responsibly.

ACP Butler also cautioned the public to be mindful when shopping and exchanging valuable items, as this is a time when robberies are most likely to occur.

“Therefore, everyone must remain vigilant and look out for one another. Look out for our neighbours and our neighbour’s property.”

ACP Butler acknowledged that the island has been through a great deal of challenges, particularly with the passage of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the island on September 1, after devastating Abaco. Many residents lost their homes, vehicles, material possessions and even loved ones.

He expressed that during this season and after facing such tragedy, residents should remember the true significance of the holidays.

“It’s a time of sharing, a time of caring and a time of loving,” he said.

He finally wished the Grand Bahama community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Prior to the walkabout officers also passed out flyers with RBPF safety tips for members of the public.

The first tip is to plan the safest route to their destination and use it, choose streets that are populated and well lit. They should also walk facing traffic so that you can see approaching vehicles.

Persons should walk with emergency money for bus fare or phone cards, have their car and house keys in hand as they approach their vehicle or home.

If persons suspect that they are being followed by someone on foot, cross the street and head for the nearest well-lit and populated area, walk quickly and if the situation demands it, call for help.

Do not take “rides” from strangers, avoid bushy areas, abandoned buildings and other places of concealment. Do not walk or jog alone especially in lonely areas. Avoid jogging and cycling at night. Using iPhones and head phones while walking or jogging could endanger their life, one must be alert.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding any crime, no matter how small or insignificant the tip may seem, to anonymously call police at 919 or crime stoppers at 328-tips (8477) New Providence or 1-242-300-8477 Family Islands or the central detective unit at 350-3106/12.