Abaco service of remembrance on May 22

Katherine Forbes-Smith DRA, Managing Director

The Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) is announcing the Service of Remembrance for the victims of Hurricane Dorian will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The service and burial will be led by the Bahamas Christian Council and Abaco Christian Council. It will take place at the Public Cemetery, S.C. Bootle Highway, Central Pines.

“It is important to celebrate the lives of those who perished during Hurricane Dorian,” said Katherine Forbes-Smith, Managing Director of the DRA.

“We think it is now possible to have an appropriate service to honour those who died while allowing members of the Abaco community to participate in a manner that upholds public health guidelines.”

Honouring those who lost their lives during Hurricane Dorian is a priority of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority, Abaco Christian Council, Bahamas Christian Council and Bahamas United Funeral Homes and Morticians Association.

The remembrance service was previously postponed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019. It was the strongest storm to hit The Bahamas.