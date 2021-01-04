Abaco records 1st ‘21 murder

A man is in police custody, following investigations by law enforcement officers in Abaco.

According to police information, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (January 3), police were called to a home on Farm Road, Treasure Cay.

When officers arrived, they found the lifeless body of a female, with a gunshot wound to the head. They also discovered that a male, who resides at the residence, was injured as well.

He had gunshot wounds about the body.

The male is currently listed in serious condition.

Officers, during their canvassing and evidence-collecting, learned that the suspect in the deadly shooting was known to the deceased female victim.

Following significant leads, sometime later police arrested a male in the Murphy Town area. On searching the suspect, officers recovered a .9mm Smith & Wesson pistol with 38 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile in Grand Bahama, law enforcers participated in ‘Operation New Dawn,’ an island-wide initiative which speaks to “prevention and reduction of crime, and public safety.”

The operation which commenced Thursday (December 31, 2020) through Friday (January 1), under the leadership Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashton Greenslade, with the assistance of Chief Superintendents of Police Kenwood Taylor and Brian L. Rolle, focused on enforcing COVID-19 Emergency Orders, in ensuring that businesses and liquor license establishments and patrons were adhering to safety protocols.

Additionally, officers were also monitoring motorists and ensuring their compliance with road traffic rules and regulations.

At the conclusion of the exercise, 67 COVID-19 citations, and 30 fixed penalty notices were issued. Also, nine persons were arrested for outstanding Warrants of Arrests.

According to Greenslade, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) stands firm in its mandate to enforce all laws, with emphasis on the safety of all road users throughout the streets of Grand Bahama.

In other crime news in Grand Bahama, two males were arrested after being found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Reports revealed that on Thursday (December 31), sometime around 2:00 a.m. officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, while conducting enquiries into a matter, went to a residence in Simple Village, Martin Town, Eight Mile Rock.

While searching the home, police discovered a .40 Glock pistol with four live rounds. The two males who reside at that residence were taken into custody.

Later that evening around 6:00, officers from the Southwestern Division, while in the Arden Forest Road area, searched nearby bushes and uncovered a 9mm pistol.

No arrest was made in this matter.

Investigations are continuing in these matters.