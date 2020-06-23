80-year-old missing woman found dead

MISSING FEMALE FOUND DEAD – Hours after family members reported her missing, the body of 80-year-old Elisia Lauriston Theoc was found in bushes off I-95, Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock Saturday (June 20) morning. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Some nine hours after family members reported their elderly female relative missing to officers of the Eight Mile Rock (EMR) Police Station Friday (June 19), her body was found in bushes off I-95 in Pinedale, EMR.

While an official identification has yet to be released by authorities, the victim is believed to be Elisia Lauriston Theoc.

A Haitian national who has resided in the country for several years, Theoc was described as a loving, gentle woman.

As word spread of the discovery early Saturday (June 20) morning, relatives begin arriving at the scene hoping to learn what happened.

Prior to an official update from a senior police officer, a male in handcuffs was seen being taken away and placed in a marked police vehicle that sped away.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade, Officer-in-Charge of Grand Bahama, minutes later confirmed one individual was in custody assisting with the investigation.

He added that it was sometime around 10:00 p.m. Friday when family members of the deceased reported the female missing.

“Information was that she left home early that day (Friday) and at that time (of the report) they had not heard from or seen her. As a result of that, officer from the EMR Division along with family members left the station to check on the matter.

“Then, sometime around 7:30 this morning (Saturday) family members discovered the deceased body in a busy area in Pinedale. We suspect foul play in this matter, however, I am happy to report that we have someone in custody, who is assisting us with our investigation.

“Thus far, we are following some promising leads. So, hopefully, we will be able to close this matter shortly. But, I am still asking members of the public, anyone who may have seen something, no matter how minute it may seem to be. Please reach out to us and share that information,” Greenslade said.

He added that detectives were canvassing the area and the investigation was in its initial stage. “But as information becomes available, we will share that with you.”

As workers from Westside Mortuary carried the body away from the scene, cries could be heard from those nearby: “Mama, Oh Mama.”

One female believed to be the niece of the deceased muttered: “Whoever did this, God don’t sleep!”

Theoc’s death is the islands’ ninth homicide for the year, and, the second of a female.