$750,000 project in GB from Bacardi

HUGE SUPPORT – President and CEO of Bacardi Mahesh Madhaven announced the company’s support of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and Mercy Corps RISE Grant Initiative. Pictured from left are Michael Bowers, Vice President for Mercy Corps; Henry St. George, Vice President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority; Mahesh Madhaven, President and CEO of Bacardi and Al Panico, Field Representative for the American Red Cross Bahamas. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) hosted President and CEO of Bacardi, Mahesh Madhaven, to announce the company’s support of the RISE Grant Initiative, during a recent visit and press conference – Friday, January 31 – at the GBPA headquarters.

Madhaven spoke to this daily about his company’s role in this initiative, noting that Bacardi is extremely privileged and honoured to be supporting this initiative particularly given the company’s history.

“The fact that when we left Cuba in 1960, The Bahamas was the country that embraced us and gave us love and support to establish our factories, our operations and continue to build the brand for Bacardi,” Madhaven recalled.

He added that when Hurricane Dorian happened, their first thought went out to the Bahamian people.

“We said how do we use this opportunity to be able to pass on our gratitude and thanks for the support we received in the past,” he said.

He added that this partnership seeks to get the best out of the money used to support, which is close to a million dollars.

“Initially, the purpose was the use $750,000 to reestablish and bring back some of these businesses … to train them, it is to equip them for the future, and I believe we have the ability to touch close to 400 businesses on this island,” he said.

Madhaven noted that he believes this is just the start of a new journey, and they are grateful for their ability to partner.

GBPA Vice President Henry St. George shared details on the partnership, stating that this was an update on the RISE Grant Initiative, which is partnership between the GBPA and Mercy Corps.

“We’re very proud to be celebrating the arrival of Bacardi as the new partner supporting this programme,” he said.

St. George furthered that this is an extremely important partnership for the small business community in Grand Bahama, because it will provide much-needed financing for the business owners that were affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Vice President for Mercy Corps Michael Bowers said they are excited to launch this partnership with the GBPA and Bacardi.

“We’ve been working in The Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian to support people’s immediate needs with water, solar lamps and other supplies,” he said.

He added that this programme further helps local businesses continue their recovery by focusing on their economic development needs.

“We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Bacardi as well; they’ve been supporting us during recovery in the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as Puerto Rico and the partnership definitely allows us to continue to work in sectors such as the hospitality and tourism industry which are at the heat of this region’s economy,” he said.

Field Representative for the American Red Cross Bahamas Al Panico revealed that they partner primarily with Mercy Corps, in identifying businesses along with managing the overall grant initiative.

“We are committed to the programme and the sustainability of small businesses; we’ve done this in many places over the last century and we’re happy to contribute to this effort in The Bahamas, starting with Grand Bahama. It’s important to help the local economy reestablish for recovery to really occur in this community,” he said.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority Limited (GBPA) in conjunction with Mercy Corps launched the RISE Grant Application Assistance Programme on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Pelican Bay Resort.

This is a joint effort between the GBPA and Mercy Corps, which is a leading global humanitarian organization that assisted the island in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.