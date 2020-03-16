66 residents successfully completes NNWC training

CONGRATULATIONS – Sixty-six residents successfully completed the National Neighbourhood Watch Council (NNWC) training recently and were presented with their certificates during a special ceremony on Friday, February 28. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Keeping neighbourhoods safe is a priority for the National Neighbourhood Watch Council (NNWC) and 66 Grand Bahama residents were of the same mind set. The group, which successfully completed training received their certification on Friday, February 28 in a grand ceremony.

The graduation exercise was held at the Police Training College and to the delight of instructors, the newly minted NNCW members described the training as an opportunity to become better equipped in protecting their homes and having safer neighbourhoods.

Family and friends along with special guests, including Chief Superintendent of Police Loretta Mackey; Inspector Buchannan Moncur; Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder and Superintendent of Police Sherry Armaly, NNWC Assistant Liaison Officer were entertained by musical renditions by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band, prior to hearing from keynote speaker, Ministry of National Security’s Permanent Secretary, Eugene Poitier.

Recognizing the Minister of National Security, Marvin Dames, in his absence Poitier said that he was quite pleased that the council was growing with more advocates.

He admonished the graduates to make safety their number one source of living.

“This year, our primary focus includes crime deterrence, youth violence prevention, strategic intervention, education programmes and initiatives, an implementation of National Neighbourhood Watch Youth Bunks,” Poitier said.

He noted that 65 percent of the population, in this country, is under 35 and so, there is a generation gap and a communication gap.

“And that is the problem we face. Respect has to be reciprocal,” expressed the speaker, adding that that was the topic of his presentation.

“We have to listen to young people, especially if they are presenting themselves respectfully. Not because you are older, you should expect them to respect you. It does not work like that, there is a reciprocal concept. That is a big problem in this country, because too many persons think because they are adults and that since they are older, they should be respected without giving respect. I’m sorry, it doesn’t work like that and that contributes to the gap in communication.

“You have to give respect to receive it and so, we are confident that with the collective effort of Superintendent Sherry Armaly, ASP Johnson, the liaison officers, the dedicated partnerships of our community persons, our objectives will surpass,” said Poitier.

“This is doable. We also have to care … the reason why we have so many concerns and issues in this country is because people don’t care. People don’t care about things they should care about, so we need to care and through caring we join in and start to think how I can add value to this; how can I contribute to that. It starts with you; it starts with us,” he added.

Poitier explained that The Bahamas must ultimately avoid becoming the place of dreadful violence, fear and hate and instead, trump violence with mutual trust and respect.

“The mission of the police and the Ministry of National Security is, shaping policing in The Bahamas through the partnership of National Neighbourhood Watch leaders.

“We must render crime, division and hatred impotent, obsolete and this is the mandate of the National Neighbourhood Watch Council,” he shared.

“In the observation of a broad appeal, the police are the public and the public are the police. The police being only members of the public who are paid to give fulltime attention and duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interest of community welfare existence.

“With that observation, graduates and community of Grand Bahama, let us nurture and strengthen our Bahamas, each individual and each community at a time. That is why we are going to Exuma, Mayguana and to the Berry Island and we are taking this national and this is going to make a major difference.”

The speaker noted the ministry’s expectations are that in three to 10 years, the officers can look at current statistical indicators through strategy’s like neighbourhood watch.

“We can see what progress and successes we can achieved, so through the best practices we can continue to educate individuals.

“We know the work of all of our community leaders who I have mentioned earlier – the Royal Bahamas Police Force, team of liaison officers, community presidents – Minister Marvin Dames and I appreciate each of your passionate commitment to our national desk and we applaud, this evening, these graduates their commitment to invest in the NWWC,” Poitier said.

He noted that in every community there is going to be doubt.

“In every nation there are wounds to heal and, in every heart, there is the power to do it. You have to have that fire in your belly to get work done. Then we can see major changes taking place in our community.

“We challenge each of you to work with passion in creating and sustaining the best Bahamas for today and the future. God bless you, and wealth of The Bahamas,” ended Poitier.

Supt. Armaly believes in the NNCW. “The Neighbourhood Watch has been very effectual in Grand Bahama. We have had a community that address parking issues, street signs and houses that are dilapidated where criminals harbour stolen goods. We have had a community addressing the condition of roads and illegal mechanic shops, which can cause environmental issues and overgrown bushes.

“There are a number of issues and challenges addressed by persons involved in their Community Neighbourhood Watch.”

She explained that the objective of the Neighbourhood Watch is to bridge the gap between the police and residents and to inspire members of the community to become involved in various prevention initiatives.

Supt. Armaly noted that becoming an NNCW member will build relationships among residents and empower them to address issues effecting their community.

She added that the members will officially be assigned to a liaison officer that will update them on any crime related matters in their community and they will assist in addressing the root cause of offences.

Concluding Supt. Armaly shared her favourite part of being involved with the NNWC. “I get to meet a lot of people. I get to help people, and I get empower and there is nothing like persons who take responsibility for themselves, who speak it and address matters that affect them rather than sit down and blame others.”

Excited graduate Lilian Walker recalled learning about foot patrol, legal rights and First Aid.

“No man is an island and no man stands alone. The police are law enforcement agents and we are there to help them eradicate crime. They are our big brothers that walk alongside us and we are also their eyes and ears. We stand with them to fight against crime.

“During my training, I added an adjective to each day. Monday was my ‘Magnificent Monday’ and on that day we did ethics and professionalism. Tuesday was ‘Terrific Tuesday,’ where we learned about the identification of suspects using the advocate method. We learned the use of a licensed firearm and the proper use and care of it. Sergeant Lewis taught that class,” Walker said.

“We also learned about mobile and foot patrol with Inspector Moncur, and he did such a wonderful presentation; identifying the two types of patrol, the purpose of those patrol and what type of gear we would use.

“Inspector Moncur’s presentation ended with an actual outside foot patrol and a mobile bus patrol, where we actually chased a suspect which I thoroughly enjoyed.”

She continued, “Wednesday, I classified that as ‘Wonderful Wednesday’ and we learned about justifiable force and harm with Superintendent Henderson. He delivered a very robust and engaging presentation. We were prized of our legal rights, the amount of force that we could use legally, and we learned about the legal sources that support us – the Constitutions and Penal Codes. We also learned the difference between burglary and house breaking, which is a time difference.

“Of course, Thursday was ‘Tremendous Thursday,’ where we learned about the benefits of the national programme with Officer Johnson, Mr. Wong and Mr. Hart. We also learned about saving lives through First Aid.

“Now, today is ‘Fabulous Friday’ and it is our graduation.”

Walker noted that this was a new experience for her. “This was the first time that I even thought about joining the National Neighbourhood Crime Watch, because I thought it was just for nosey people. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew I wanted to help people and that is why I was motivated.

“But today, I am now armed with the facts, even though I was fearful at first; I am more courageous and I am ready to go back into my community and keep it safe.”