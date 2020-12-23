50 families benefit from Rotary Club of Sunset’s ham/turkey distributions

ROTARY CLUB OF SUNSET (RCS) DONATION – This past Saturday, December 19, the Rotary Club of Sunset (RCS) held a drive through ham and turkey distribution, assisting 50 families on the island of Grand Bahama. Pictured in photo are Fred Sturrup (third left), President-Elect, RCS; Donald Ward (third right), Past President, RCS; Tony Miller (second right), Past President RCS and Nicola Rahming (right), President, RCOS. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Adhering to the Emergency Power Order protocols as it relates to social distancing, the Rotary Club of Sunset this past Saturday (December 19) hosted a ‘Ham and Turkey Drive.'

Recipients were asked to remain in their vehicles, while members of the club offered them the choice of either a ham or turkey, upon their arrival.

According to Nicola Rahming, Rotary Club of Sunset President, this latest distribution was just one of many that the service club has hosted during her year as president.

“Certainly, this is one of the Rotary Club of Sunset’s end of year initiatives, where we give back to the community. Typically, we would distribute dry grocery items, but this year in sitting with the committee and the club we decided to donate hams and turkeys.

“We know that these are hard economic times and so, this is just one of our ways of giving back, to the community,” she explained.

According to Rahming, 50 families benefited from the club’s latest distribution.

“We would like to call on the general public that if they are able to do so, please give back. There are a lot of people who are still in need. This is just a small contribution for the Sunset Club. Rotary International is throughout the community and we will continue to be present and support the general public wherever we can. This is just one of our ways of giving back today,” conclude the president.

As residents settle into what is becoming the “new normal,” face-to-face learning has been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of pupils are now engaged in virtual learning platforms.

The Rotary Club of Sunset has also been influential in initiating a laptop and electronic tablet distribution, where well deserving students throughout Grand Bahama – primary, junior high and secondary – received the devices.

Additionally, the club has made contributions to the residents of East Grand Bahama in the form of non-perishable food items, during the COVID-19 pandemic.