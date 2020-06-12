$4.5 million contracts awarded for GB Govt. school renovations

CONTRACTS SIGNED – Contracts totaling $4.5 million were signed Thursday (June 11) morning for the repairs and renovations of government schools in Grand Bahama. Pictured seated from left are contractor Phillip Hepburn of H and H Maintenance; Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd; Permanent Secretary Harcourt Brown and contractor Lynden Edwards, of San Jose Construction Company. Standing from left are Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Reconstruction and Management, Iram Lewis. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Contracts totaling $4.5 million were signed Thursday (June 11) morning for the repairs and renovations of government schools in Grand Bahama.

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd was on island for the signing, which took place at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Some 15 contractors will work to transform the government learning institutions for the September 2020/2021 school year opening. Prior to that, the facilities will be utilized as hurricane shelters.

“It is a great honor for me to be here with you this morning to signify our government’s commitment to the ongoing construction and restoration of Grand Bahama in general, but as well to provide and restore the physical plan of the Ministry of Education in earnest.

“We are quite aware of the significant and unprecedented damage that the plan has suffered across The Bahamas, particularly in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“I am pleased that today we are beginning this reconstruction effort in 15 of our schools here in Freeport, and, elsewhere on Grand Bahama. The government has committed, in this first instance, to some $4.5 million of construction. The damage has been very serious, particularly in the most critical segments of an edifice that is, its roof," said Minister Lloyd.

He expressed great pleasure with the development, and indicated that the initial phases of the works will start soon.

“We expect that work will begin immediately. We have every confidence, because of the extraordinary capability, commitment and dedication of the members who we have chosen, and, have been selected to carry out this work; that the schools will be ready, well in advance of the September school start time,” he promised.

Lloyd noted that the government came to the ministry’s rescue in assisting with work at many of the schools in the immediate aftermath of Dorian, which as a result, greatly facilitated the schools in resuming their normal operations.

As a result, he said the ministry was able to carry on the important work of training, developing and advancing the interest of young people, the primary clients of the ministry.

“You do know that in addition to Hurricane Dorian, other difficult circumstances of the world have come to visit The Bahamas, known (collectively) as COVID-19. And so, we have been set back as a country, and, certainly as an educational system, in continuing with the work of training our young people.

“We believe that we have done a remarkable job in responding to that when we, last year, established and instituted our virtual school, which is the first of its kind in the Caribbean, and of course, a unique creation here in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“I am very proud of our students and particularly pleased with our teachers and administrators, who rose to the occasion and made a gallant and valiant effort to continue to ensure that our students continue with their education, utilizing all of the various platforms available to them – Edmodo, Google Classroom and many others; as well as of course, our virtual school platform,” said the minister.

Lloyd added that he and his ministry are excited about the reopening of school, noting that it will undoubtedly be different for many as, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all and sundry must now adapt to the new normal.

“We have to observe, as the health authorities have prescribed, all of the various protocols that are required and necessary, and we will. That is why these reparations of our physical structure are so important, that we get them underway as immediately as we can, because, unlike years past we are going to have to make some adjustments.

“For instance, there will need to be additional hygienic outposts, and bathroom adjustments because we need to of course, ensure that our students maintain the hygienic standards that are required, in order for us to ensure that at least, from the educational standpoint, the spread of this coronavirus is not facilitated,” explained Lloyd.

“As you know, we are talking about primary schools, junior high schools. It is almost impossible to keep little children apart. And so, we are going to have our hands full to ensure that these standards are maintained and that these protocols are observed.

“I am very proud of our team today,” said Lloyd, referring to Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Reconstruction and Management, Iram Lewis; Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson and Permanent Secretary, Harcourt Brown.

“I have been a little bit anxious. We have been trying to get here now for about a month, but we are here, and, I am very, very proud and thankful to all of those who have been chosen,” said the minister.

Turning his attention to the contractors present, Lloyd said: “You were not selected because you are necessarily of Grand Bahamian vintage. Yes, that is very important, but because you are excellent in your craft and your capability that you have.

“Your dedicated and proven commitment to excellence is one that have given us extreme assurance that we have rested ourselves in very, very capable and competent hands. Congratulations and thank you very much.”

Lewis, formerly the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works noted that the contracts represent the largest re-investment in terms of school reconstruction in the history of Grand Bahama.

That, he added, is in part due to the vast destruction experienced by Dorian.

“Dorian exposed a lot of weaknesses and as a result of that, we will make best efforts to correct all of those weaknesses that were exposed. We have selected, as the minister said, not only Grand Bahamians but the best team.”

As it relates to the schools being utilized as hurricane shelters, an undertaking which is managed by the National Emergency Agency (NEMA), Lewis continued: “These schools are so important. COVID-19 has changed the way that we live, moving forward.

“Initially, the gymnasiums were our focus for hurricane preparedness and shelters. However, we have now shifted it to the classrooms. We are assured that you will make best efforts, under strict supervision, following strict specifications, to ensure that these are done in a timely manner. (That is), not only for the opening of the school year, but in terms of hurricane preparation; putting our people in a position where lives can be saved,” Lewis said.

Thanking Minister Lloyd and all parties involved, Lewis added: “Again, Minister Lloyd spoke to the $4.5 million for school renovations, which speaks to at least 15 different construction companies on the island of Grand Bahama.

“Having 150 persons employed may be low and so, it is time now to send the ‘Clarion Call’ out to all of your family members who might have skill and would have left Grand Bahama, that it is time to come back home and rebuild.

“Congratulations to all and we look forward to the speedy, efficient and top-class reconstruction of all of the facilities.”