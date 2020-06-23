35 Bahamians, 19 TCI recruits successfully complete training

HISTORIC CEREMONY – Thirty-five young Bahamians and 19 young Turks and Caicos islanders recently (Thursday, June 18) joined the ranks of their respective police forces, in an historic ceremony. This was the first tine TCI recruits were trained in Grand Bahama, and the largest number ever to be trained in The Bahamas. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

It was a historic passing out ceremony on several counts, as 35 young Bahamians and 19 young Turks and Caicos islanders recently (Thursday, June 18) joined the ranks of their respective police forces.

Not only was this the first group Turks and Caicos Islands’ recruits to be trained in Grand Bahama, but it was the largest number of new officers to be trained in The Bahamas.

The group flew home on Sunday (June 20) and were welcomed by top ranked officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Rodney Adams.

Held at the Bishop Michael Eldon Auditorium under the theme, ‘Standing in Unity to Create a Safer Community,’ to ceremony consisted of squads A and B. It was a proud moment for family, friends and supporters, who gathered to witness their loved ones’ accomplishments.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames traveled to GB for the event and told the new officers that they embodied the theme by working together as Bahamians and Turks and Caicos islanders, to successfully complete the first Grand Bahama police recruit training program of 2020.

“I am delighted to stand before you today and to be able to congratulate the 54 newest members of the Royal Bahamas and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Forces. Thank you for answering the call to be a part of this noble path of law enforcement in the maintenance of law and order and the protection of life.

“Your theme, ‘Standing in Unity to Create a Safer Community’speaks volumes of what is expected of you,” said the minister.

“When you began training some 18 weeks ago, I am certain that many of you wanted to give up due to the intense classroom instructions and grueling physical tasks, but all of you persevered. Now, standing before me are 35 Bahamians and 19 Turks and Caicos islanders, the first foreign recruits trained in Grand Bahama; who have all earned the right to be called police officers. Congratulations!

“Graduating recruits,it cannot be overstated that yours is an honorable but very strenuous profession. It is not a nine-to-five career. You are enlisting at a critical juncture in the landscape of our country and indeed in the world. You are joining at a time when this island and Abaco are still recovering from the ravages of Hurricane Dorian that hit us last year and left in its path countless deaths and estimated damages to the tune of $3.4 billion. Police officers were the first on the front lines, leading the recovery efforts with other law enforcement partners fulfilling their mandate to serve,” said Dames.

“You are signing up at a time when the world is in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic that has caused widespread suffering and innumerable deaths; and has forced country closures. As the government took the bold steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 by temporary closing our borders and issuing mandatory curfews and lockdowns, and the United Kingdom issued stay at home order and curfews in Turks and Caicos, your fellow brothers in blue responded to the call of duty on the front lines to prevent crime and lawlessness.

“I commend them for their steadfastness and commitment to duty, as I applaud our men and women in uniform in The Bahamas for an outstanding job to date.

“You are also pledging your service to the citizenry at a time when a movement against police brutality has gained international attention and is forcing many police agencies to examine their policing of citizens. I am sure each of you understands the use of force continuum and will adhere to the policies and protocols established by your organizations and thereby be models of conduct in your respective Police Forces,” said the minister.

Dames pointed out that more now than ever, the new officer will be called upon to fully utilize their police training, to be outstanding and demonstrate integrity in the execution of their duties.

“Our islands and our people deserve no less and are depending on you. It is incumbent upon each of you to hold fast to your organization mottos, which both underscore integrity. As you ascend the ranks of your respective organizations, remember to always strive for excellence and to always do your best, work hard and not to count the time as your countries need each of you.

“I see great potential in each of you and I believe that you will make our communities much better and safer for all of us to reside,” stated the minister.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, who also traveled to GB for the ceremony reminded the youngsters that they must do their part to retain public trust and perform their duties in a manner of respect to individual human rights, which reflect fairness, sensitivity and compassion.

“You have enlisted into the RBPF at a very difficult time in the existence of The Bahamas. We are still grappling to rebuild after the worst hurricane to hit Grand Bahama last year. Dorian has affected every sphere of Bahamians and residents. If this was not enough, shortly after your training began, you were faced with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has afflicted millions and has killed nearly a half million.

“Recruits, you are graduating during a time when the role of police is receiving scrutiny around the world and the question today is asked as to the role and relevance of the public. With public awareness at its highest, with around the clock press coverage and social media, it is necessary to respond to the aspirations of citizens, residents and visitors for better services,” said Rolle.

He congratulated the officers, noting: “You have worked hard and today culminates the period of arduous training like no other in our country.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade, OIC Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas District noted that training has always been an unforgettable experience that prepares recruits for the real world.

“To the recruits of The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to all of you. Always remember to put God first in everything that you do and always stand in unity, to create safer communities.”

Receiving top awards in the A Squad, were Recruit Constable (R\C) 4286 Janae Douglas and Recruit Constable (R\C) 4290 Walter Henderson Jr. The new officers of the Force received the Directors Award and Baton of Honor Award, respectively.

As for the B Squad Recruit Constable (R\C) Camille Turnquest received the Directors Award and Recruit Constable (R\C) 4302 Joshua Rolle was awarded the Baton of Honor.

Superintendent of Police Walter Henderson, Deputy Director of the Police Training College served as the moderator of the ceremony.