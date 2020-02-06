35 Bahamian and 19 TCI recruits begin training in GB

NEW RECRUITS –Thirty-five Bahamian and 19 Turks and Caicos Island recruits will undergo training in Grand Bahama until their scheduled June graduation date to become new police officers in their respective countries. The recruits are pictured with senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle (fourth left), Acting Commissioner, who traveled to Grand Bahama for the contract signing ceremony and Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler (third left), OIC for Grand Bahama. (PHOTOS: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Thirty-five young men and women officially signed contracts and received their letter of acceptance on Monday, February 3, becoming the 2020 recruits for the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), Grand Bahama District.

Monday’s ceremony also saw the Bahamian recruits joined by 19 recruits from the Turks and Caicos Island (TCI), who will be a part of the training, which begin this month until graduation in June.

The 54 chosen sat in the Gerald Bartlett Complex conference room, supported by their senior officers as RBPF Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle, Acting Commissioner admonished the young recruits to remain citizens of integrity and to always walk circumspectly as they begin their policing journey.

Reminiscing on his training days alongside his fellow colleagues, Assisting Superintendent of Police Samuel Butler and others in the Northern District, Rolle encouraged the recruits to be committed.

“You have to be committed. If all you are looking for today is a job, then you may find policing very troubling and you may find it very difficult. If service is what you enjoy doing, then you will enjoy serving your country as a policeman or a policewoman.

“If you love what you do, in 39 years, it is going to feel like yesterday. It’s going to feel to you when you come to the end of your journey that you have just begun and that is the way we feel today, because it is not a labour,” said the Acting Commissioner.

“But I am going to say to you and to encourage you to maintain your integrity. When you applied to enlist in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, we vetted you and the investigators came back and they said these officers, Mr. Commissioner, have their integrity intact.

“I urge you and I admonish you that when you leave from here in whatever amount of years and those of you in the Turks and Caicos Island, when you leave from serving you country, you leave with your integrity intact. There will be opportunities for you to become corrupt and to take advantage; however, I admonish you to resist it. Do not sell your birthright for a bowl of porridge, because that porridge will turn sour in your stomach and make you sick at the end of the day,” said Rolle.

“I believe the Bible says a good name is rather to be chosen above riches,” he added.

Reminding the recruits of their decision to join the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Rolle challenged the young people to always live by doing the right.

“I don’t believe none of you joined the police force because you want to be rich, but you joined because you want to serve and so as you serve, serve with dignity, serve with pride and rewards will come.

“The public will recognize you for the good that you do. The public will also criticize you for the wrong that you do, so I encourage you to learn those dos’ and the don’ts.

“We are going to teach you about the police policies and our regulations and the discipline codes. Learn them and when you know what you should not do, then you just don’t do it. When you know those things that you should do, then you do it,” Rolle stated.

“One of your greatest power ladies and gentleman is going to be your power of discretion, and I urge you to use that power discretely,” he added. “It means that there are times you are going to be there on your own and we are not going to be there with you, but we will teach you that what is right and that which is wrong.

“But when you walk out there and you go on your beat and patrol, it is going to be you and maybe another officer; you have to take your integrity with you, bring it back and bring it back intact.”

Turks and Caicos Island Sergeant Damien Mitchell, speaking to the relationship between the two countries, noted that the TCI delegation was excited to be a part of the training of new officers.

“There is a long-standing relationship between Turks and Caicos Island and The Bahamas. This is not the first time we have done training together and there is a great relationship not just in terms of this training, but training in general.

“We are looking forward to turning out great. We know that they are going to get the right information and that they going to be great officers,” Mitchell said.

“There are going to be areas where our law defers, and that is why I am here. I am going to tell them what our laws are, but generally speaking, the base line for policing is always the same. So, we are going to turn out some great people and some effective officers in June and we look forward to that.”

Recruit Constable #4313 Steve Williams said, as he makes the decision to live positively, he aspires to become an inspiration to many in his community once graduated as an officer.

“During this experience the progress that I am actually looking for is being physically and mentally better. I am just open to learning everything that they put before me.

“My reason for joining the police force is, I see it as a new walking life. I have a desire to impact my community, and I am willing to help out anywhere at any time I can,” said Williams.

Turks and Caicos Island Recruit Constable #384 Krishawna Williams shared the similar concept. “My dad always asked me what do I want to be and how will I contribute to my country; what better way, I thought, to contribute to my country than being a police officer. Becoming a police officer is one way to contribute, but the experience here, now, has been an experience that I will never forget.

“This is something that I am not use to and it will take some time getting use to, but the instructors here are very good with us. So, I am proud to be representing the Turks and Caicos Islands and learning as much as I can while here in The Bahamas,” she said.