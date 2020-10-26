25 passengers safe following American Eagle runway issue

OFF THE RUNWAY – Twenty-five American Eagle passengers escaped serious injury on Saturday, after the plane’s landing gear reportedly malfunctioned on its arrival at the Grand Bahama International Airport. Investigations are ongoing.

Twenty-five passengers escaped serious injury Saturday (October 24), after an American Eagle flight skidded off the runway at the Grand Bahama International Airport.

The aircraft reportedly experienced a malfunction upon arrival and pilots were unable to make a clean landing.

All passengers reportedly disembarked the aircraft with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to reports from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), shortly after the noon hour on Saturday, October 24, American Eagle aircraft, flight #4149 en route from Miami, Florida to Freeport, Grand Bahama, experienced mechanical difficulty with its landing gear on arrival.

As a result, the aircraft skidded off of the runway and came to a complete stop about 15-feet of the southern side of the airstrip. The rear landing gear was significantly compromised.

Of the 25 passengers on board, two were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel for treatment.

Authorities note that an investigation into the matter will continue.

Meanwhile, as a result of the incident, the Grand Bahama International Airport was temporarily closed.

Issuing a press release on Saturday afternoon, management of the Grand Bahama Airport Company stated: “Management of Grand Bahama Airport Company (GBAC) officially announced the temporary closure of the Grand Bahama International Airport.

“All passengers and crew are safe, and no injuries have been reported as a result of an aircraft incident that occurred on the runway, today, October 24, 2020, involving an American Airline (Envoy RJ145). The runway is currently closed to all arriving and departing aircrafts.”

The statement went on to read that GBAC apologies for any inconvenience caused. Management also advised that persons make direct contact with their airlines of choice for travel updates.

The incident occurred amidst a list of complaints from Grand Bahama Air Traffic Controllers over working conditions.

According to union spokesman Tory Simmons, conditions at the air traffic tower in GB have been a frustrating issue for more than a year.

He noted that employees are carrying out their duties with an inoperable elevator, one restroom, and, in an exposed facility since Hurricane Dorian.

Simmons said that employees are calling on relevant authorities to bring solutions to their issues.