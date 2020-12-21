22nd Annual Governor General RMH visit made

GG’S ANNAUL VISIT AND TOUR – His Excellency, the Most Honorable Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith and his wife, Clara Lady Smith (center) over on island over the weekend for the Annual Governor General visit and tour of the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS). Also pictured during the tour are Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Managing Director, Catherine Weech (left) and GBHS Administrator, Sharon Williams (right). At the rear of the Governor General is Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Under the theme, ‘Expressing Gratitude and Inspiring Hope in a Supportive and Healthy Environment’ His Excellency, the Most Honorable Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith and his wife, Clara Lady Smith, travelled to the island of Grand Bahama on Thursday past for the Governor General’s annual visit to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH).

During the official ceremony, held on the Freeport Community Clinic Grounds east of the RMH on Thursday (December 17), His Excellency expressed that it was a joy to return home, along with his wife after such a long time away.

“Clara and I are extremely happy to be back home in Grand Bahama, after such a very long stay from it. This long absence was necessitated by travel restrictions placed upon us by the Emergency Powers Act. But today, we are honored and we are pleased to share this special occasion with you, the health professionals and the allied workers who serve here on Grand Bahama Island.

“You may be aware that it is customary, at this time of the year, for Governor Generals to make their annual, in person, visits to the institutions of the Public Hospital Authority (PHA). But because we are adhering to the current safety protocols, this custom has to change for this year. And so, we are changing the format. I consider it a real pleasure and a privilege to be able to visit with you today,” said the Governor General (GG).

He praised the health professionals.

“Health professionals, we are deeply cognizant of the extent to which the health infrastructure in Grand Bahama was decimated by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. On that occasion the Rand Memorial Hospital and all of our Community Clinics, the medical equipment, medicine and supplies on the island were either severely damaged or destroyed. But I am very proud to say that despite these challenges our brave, courageous and caring medical professionals and allied workers, with the grace of God and with the help of international partners working under extreme adverse conditions, continued to provide outstanding caring and professional service to our patients,” said His Excellency.

The GG noted also that many health professionals on the island experienced losses during Hurricane Dorian, and, for some of it is still evident in their lives.

“I am told that many of you are still awaiting assistance and to this is added the personal loss of family members and friends. I know that loss has certainly starved your hearts. But you were here day in and day out, seeking to give the very best of yourselves to those who are in need. Again, I congratulate you and thank you for your service.

“As if the destruction wreaked on the entire island by Hurricane Dorian was not enough, and even as you were trying to recover from this devastation, coming on the heels of the Category 5 storm, you were hit by the invisible, unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has placed additional burden on the hospitals already wrecked infrastructure and distressed by reduced staff complement. We’ve heard from the daily international news reports that the challenges of this highly contagious COVID-19 pandemic shattered even the most structured and resourced hospital and health care facilities around the world and shook the very foundation of what was left of the GBHS.

“I am proud to say that while this pandemic may have shaken the foundation of the GBHS, clearly it did not destroy the spirit of the Grand Bahama hospital staff,” said the GG.

In that vein, he referred to the staff as most valuable people (MVP).

“You, health professionals, are indeed the real heroes. If I were to use a sport reference, you, the health professionals and allied workers of the GBHS, are the real MVPs, and by that, I mean, not the most valuable players but the most valuable persons in the health fight.”

He continued by thanking all of the local and international partners that came to the aid of the GBHS during and after the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

“When we reflect on the damage caused by Hurricane Dorian, we owe a great debt of gratitude to the PHA, GBHS and the RMH family for the considerable progress made in restoring healthcare infrastructure and services across the island. Without the assistance of the many local and international donors that provided equipment, services, resources; many of these great strides would not have been made.

“Therefore, on behalf of the PHA, GBHS and the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas I am pleased to formally express our sincere gratitude to a number of donors,” he said.

His Excellency thanked the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), International Medical Corps (IMC), Direct Relief, Samaritan’s Purse, Water Mission and all volunteers, community groups, religious organizations, corporate donors and partners who have made donations and provided support to all health care professionals of the Grand Bahama Health Services and the Public Hospitals Authority, especially in this phase of the reconstruction.

“I wish to commend the GBHS and its partners for the many achievements, with respect to the construction and restoration of the health facilities and the health infrastructure in so very short a time. It is to your credit that these viable capital works have continued despite the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic.

“It is my understanding that on completion of the ongoing phased development of these construction restoration works, the RMH will be a modern hospital facility, that is climate resilient and is capable of serving the needs of the residents of both Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas.

“I could not close however without reiterating the profound gratitude, the highest commendation of a grateful nation, to all frontline workers on Grand Bahama for your dedicated, unselfish service given during these difficult times. I am confident that you will continue to provide these services in future,” he added.

Reminding all present that the COVID-19 pandemic will be with us well into the future, he admonished all that while Bahamians are known to be warm and loving people that look forward to sharing the holidays with loved ones and friends, he appealed to all to make the sacrifice this year to remain at home, with immediate family and not to engage in large social gatherings as the pandemic is still very much in our midst.

Lady Smith, also made a presentation to the GBHS in the form of teddy bears for the children of the Pediatric Ward.

“As we are not allowed to go in and present them ourselves, I will present the teddy bears to this beautiful lady (Cherlyn Bain, Principal Nursing Officer (GBHS), with a little note that says, ‘Sent with love, from Clara Lady Smith. Jesus loves you and so do I.’”

Following the ceremony, His Excellency and Lady Smith toured portions of the newly renovated RMH, followed by a tour of public facilities in the McLean’s Town Community.