21-year-old charged with attempted murder

ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE – George Naterio Willie (second left), 21, of Pinder’s Point was arraigned before Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, March 5, in connection with the attempted murder of Marlo Jacques Louis on March 2. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Twenty-one-year-old George Naterio Willie of Pinder’s Point was arraigned before Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, March 5, in connection with the attempted murder of Marlo Jacques Louis.

Clad in a blue and white striped T-Shirt, black jeans and black tennis; the accused was not required to enter a plea, due to the nature of the charge. Bail was also denied, as the Magistrate’s Court does not have jurisdiction to offer bail in this matter; however, Willie was informed that he may apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Willie’s court appearance stemmed from an incident that was reported to the police on March 2, 2020. According to reports, shortly before 1:00 p.m. authorities were summoned to Pinder’s Point, where they discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds about the body.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were called to the scene to render initial medical assistance, before rushing the victim to the trauma section of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) where he was seen by doctors and listed in serious but guarded condition.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter revealed that Louis was allegedly involved in an altercation with Willie, when he was stabbed him about the body.

Willie was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until April 27 for trial.

In other news from the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court, O’Brien Reckley, 26, of Murphy Town, Abaco returned to court where he had a prior charge of Attempted Murder upgrade graded to Murder.

Reckley initially appeared before Magistrate Claude on December 30, where he was charged with the attempted murder of Devontae Russell, following a shooting incident in West End.

Information revealed that on Monday, December 23, shortly before 1:00 a.m. police were called to a business establishment on Bayshore Road, West End, where it was reported that culprit (s), armed with a firearm entered the business establishment and opened fire injuring several male patrons.

Three of the victims’ injuries, at the time, were said to be non-life threatening, while one was said to be listed in serious but stable condition.

A week later, on December 30, Reckley was hauled to court and charged attempted murder. He was not required to enter a plea and ironically, was ordered to reappear for trial on March 5, 2020. However, his reappearance date saw his charge being upgraded to murder, as Russell succumbed to injuries on January 29.

Magistrate Claude informed Reckley that he was being charged with intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Russell. He was not required to enter a plea and bail was denied.

Reckley was advised that he could submit a bail application to the Supreme Court.

Back in May 2018, Reckley was charged in the Abaco Magistrate’s Court with Causing Grievous Harm.

At the time, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the BDCS until June 18, 2020. That court appearance was in connection to an incident reported to Abaco police on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

According to police reports, shortly before midnight on the said date (Sunday, May 13), officers received word that gunshots were fired in the area of a business establishment on Don McKay Blvd., Abaco.

Days later, Reckley was taken into custody and charged in the matter.

In the meantime, according to this daily’s records, Russell’s death would bring this island’s murder count for the year to four.