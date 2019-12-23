2019 Miss and Little Miss Sunland crowned

Jana Bootle Miss Sunland 2019

Jana Bootle and Liana Alvarez will reign as Miss and Little Miss Sunland Baptist Academy respectively, for 2019/2020 after being crowned at the school’s Annual Christmas Show on Sunday, December 8.

Music Teacher Terri Johnson and Business Teacher Garvin Blackman, coordinated the “students’ star studded” event under the theme, ‘The Christmas Gift.’

Sharing details on the holiday themed spectacular, Blackman stated that the pageant took place at the Bishop Michael Eldon School (BMES), where a large crowd attended.

“It was packed out, it was well supported,” he said.

The senior pageant saw four contestants – Jana Bootle, Clinique Laing, Hanna Burton and Brissa Rojas – from Grades 7 to 12 competing for the crown.

The junior pageant consisted of students from Grades 1-6.

Blackman noted that there were four segments of the pageant – The Introduction, Christmas Wear, Evening Gown and Final Question.

“The final question was drawn from different areas of focus – personality, social issues and school issues,” he added.

Blackman furthered that this was the pageant’s first year, but it would not be the last.

“It’s going to be an annual event,” he said.

He added that they are planning to have a more elaborate event next year. “We’re planning to have one that is much bigger and better.”

The competition was a part of the school’s 2019 Christmas programme; however, next year the pageant is expected to be a stand-alone production.

Blackman noted that the pageant was a positive activity for the contestants, because it was about more than beauty.

He expressed that the preparation they (contestants) went through was well rounded and educational.

“It gives them a sense of confidence,” he said.

He added that it also gave them a sense of independence.

Blackman informed that the girls went to training sessions where they learned about being responsible and staying focused.

The contestants also had to do research on current affairs. “It’s very important for them to be well-disciplined in that regard. We expect a lot of persons to tap into this opportunity … the students seem excited for next year.”

Alvarez also spoke to this daily where she expressed appreciation for the pageant.

“It’s an honour and pleasure to win and be Little Miss Sunland,” she said.

She revealed that she not only won a trophy and sash, but many nice gifts and is open to participating next year.