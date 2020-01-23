1,500 homes targeted for repairs through BDC Home Repair Programme

FULL HOUSE – Residents turned out in large numbers to learn about the Bethel Deliverance Centre Home Repair Programme. (PHOTOS: JUELANDA THOMPSON)

Fifteen hundred residents in Grand Bahama are about to have their damaged homes repaired, through the Home Repair Programme launched by Pastor Lloyd Rolle of Bethel Deliverance Centre.

The announcement was made during a meeting at Bethel Deliverance Centre, Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, where he explained to the more than 500 residents that the programme will begin shortly, following the completion of assessments.

He also admonished residents to have their land documents ready to begin the process. Rolle revealed that the programme was initiated through a partnership with friends in the United States that wanted to be a beacon of light to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

He added that the repair programme is not a face lift for homes. Rolle explained that the programme will consist of gutting and pulling down sheetrock, replacing them with new ones and repairing minor roof damages.

“This project is a post-Dorian repair programme. It was a tremendous turnout at the meeting today and folks are really in dire need of repair and help. So, we are reaching out to help as many folks as possible. My church partners in America contacted me, and they felt for the Bahamians after Hurricane Dorian. This was the worst hurricane that ever hit this hemisphere and the folks who never knew where The Bahamas was, now know where The Bahamas is because of Dorian. As I guess, it would be because of pure compassion that they reach out to me and that is how we started this restoration project,” Rolle said.

“We are trying to reach out to folks who were terribly affected by the storm, because some folks have really lost everything they had. We are trying to render some assistance in terms of sheetrock, windows, doors and shingles.

“We are trying to get the residents comfortable and settled back in their homes, so when I made it clear that we are not painting and no cosmetics, I meant it. We are going to get you dried in from the rain, we are going to get the mould out of your house and put new sheetrock back in so they can have some sense of sanity as prior to Dorian,” he added.

Rolle noted that the programme will begin with repairing 600 homes in its first stage and following the completion, they will begin the next set of homes.

“Our intent is to help 1,500 homeowners, however, the first phase will comprise of 600 homes. Once those homes are completed, as it relates to repairs, then we will move ahead in our second phase.

“The registration phase is close at this particular time until we reopen and start our second phase of the repair programme. We started registration two months ago,” expressed the pastor.

Questioned about critics who, at the meeting, expressed that the programme may be unsuccessful one, Rolle said, “When you are dealing with 1,500 people, you have the good, the bad and the ugly and you have wolves that are coming in among the sheep.

“I have qualified men, QS’s; I have carpenters and tradesmen that I am sending into the field to do the assessments. But the truth of the matter is, the critics came to the meeting and when they see the first 600 that will be enough evidence,” said Rolle.

Rolle and his team have begun evaluating and will begin the repairs once the assessments are completed.