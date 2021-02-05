10-year-old Quinten wins District Spelling Bee

SPELLING BEE CHAMPS – Ten-year-old Quinten, left, spelled his way to first place in the 24th Annual District Spelling Bee Competition on Thursday. Michael Chea, 10, right, of Bishop Michael Eldon Primary School placed second, while Breenae Cox of Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy finished third. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF MOE, GRAND BAHAMA OFFICE)

Ten-year-old Freeport Gospel Chapel student Quinten Dorsett spelled his way to the title of champion, in the 24th Annual Grand Bahama District Spelling Bee Thursday (February 4) morning.

Young Dorsett was among 13 competitors vying for this year’s top speller crown.

Despite unusual circumstances experienced this year as a result of COVID-19 and the safety protocols in place, Ministry of Education officials were impressed with the participation of students from public and private schools throughout the island.

Held at the Grand Bahama’s Teachers’ Union Hall, the competition began at 9:00 a.m. and lasted for several hours.

Each speller, following the safety protocols, was permitted to remove their masks to spell their word and then replace the covering.

Acting Assistant Director of Education Yvonne Ward noted that the youngsters adhered to the instructions to the letter.

She commended the participants, their coaches and teachers for their dedication.

District Superintendent of Education Ivan Butler told the students that they were all winners and commended the organizers for continuing the spelling tradition.

Closing out the top three spots were Michael Chea, 10, of Bishop Michael Eldon Primary School, who took second place in the competition and the third place finisher was Breenae Cox of Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy.

Dorsett and Chea will travel to New Providence for the National Spelling Bee Competition in March.

The remaining spellers included – Jasmaine Rolle, Hugh Campbell Primary; Lee Knowles, Bishop Michael Eldon High; Rafhorn Ambroise, Lewis Yard Primary; Melia Bodie, Walter Parker Primary; Ryhanna Phillipe, Freeport Primary; Emari Pelecanos, Bartlett Hill Primary; Adrian Stuart, Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy; Roosean Major, Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy; Travis Kelly, Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy and Christopher Wilson, Eight Mile Rock High School.