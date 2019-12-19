Local company donates to GBCH’s rebuilding efforts

HELPING OUT – The Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) continues to receive rebuilding and renovation assistance for restoration of the property, which was severely damaged due to Hurricane Dorian back in September, this year. The latest donation came from Jamaica Bahama Import on Wednesday, December 11. Pictured from left during the presentation are Jamaica Bahama Import Administrative Officer, Keisha Linguard; Jamaica Bahama Import Vice President, Dahlia Pinnock, GBCH Executive Director, Shelia Johnson-Smith and Jamaica Bahama Import President, Winston Pinnock. (PHOTO: JUELANDA THOMPSON)

The Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) continues to receive rebuilding and renovation assistance for restoration of the property, which was severely damaged due to Hurricane Dorian back in September, this year.

The latest donation, $2,500, from Jamaica Bahama Import was made on Wednesday, December 11.

GBCH Executive Director Sheila Johnson-Smith accepted the financial donation on behalf of the Home and shared that her kids are missing their beds. The young GBCH residents were relocated to facilities in New Providence, following the storm. Johnson-Smith is hopeful that the children will be back in Grand Bahama for Christmas.

Overwhelmed with the donations thus far, she thanked the management of Jamaica Bahama Import for their continued support and shared an update on the renovations to date.

“We are so overwhelmed by the generosity of persons in the community, even with the devastation throughout The Bahamas and throughout the world, who has come to the aid of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home. We are also pleased that Jamaica Bahama Import, supporters of the Children’s Home have seen fit to donate further in helping the restoration of the Home for our little darlings.

“My babies are ready to come home, and we are ready for our babies to come home. They need to be here; they need to know that we have not abandoned them even though we have visited them in New Providence. They have gone through so much trauma,” she noted.

“Firstly, with the hurricane and during the passing of Dorian; I mean the children said to me they thought they were going to die and that was heartbreaking. Then again, having to be evacuated to New Providence in strange circumstances that they are not use to.

“We are grateful to the Ranfurly Home, The Children’s Emergency Hostel and Nazareth Centre for taking them in, but of course, they were not prepared for the number of children between Abaco and us. We are so grateful for them, but we want our children back in their beds so this donation, today, will help us with the rebuilding of the home,” Johnson-Smith added.

The emotional Executive Director said that Grand Bahama Children’s Home is a significant part of this island.

“We continue to appeal for assistance to complete this (work). I have been getting calls; people are stopping me on the streets, in the bank, wherever I am and they are asking me, when are our children coming home. The community feels like these are their children as well and it appears to me that the reopening of this Home and the children back in their beds is like a beacon of hope.

“If the community sees these children back in their beds, they will begin to feel some sense of normalcy. People want to get back to some normalcy of life and the children coming home, knowing that they are not separated from their family makes a big difference,” said Johnson-Smith.

Jamaica Bahama Import Vice President Dahlia Pinnock, was touched by Johnson-Smith’s passion for the Home and wanted to be a part of the rebuilding.

Although Jamaica Bahama Import have been friends of the Home for many years, Pinnock said the donation was a sign of hope.

“Children have always been my passion. I love them, I always wanted to pour into them and I wanted to make sure they are cared for, especially those who are in a Children’s Home, who do not have the benefit of a regular home with their parents, brothers and sisters. With everything that is happening, the Grand Bahama Children Home presented an opportunity for me to give back and as a company, Jamaica Bahama Import has always partnered with the GBCH.

“We have been donating to them over the years and as it is our 25 anniversary this, we had a lot of plans; however, Dorian came and took a lot of that away. When we saw that the children had to be in Nassau and I saw Mrs. Smith on the television pouring out her heart and wanting them to be home for Christmas, that sparked something in me. So, whatever we can do to help them to come home, even if it’s not in time for Christmas but as soon as possible, at least they can be back in a familiar environment.

“This is what we want to do in partnering with them and in the future to make sure that they (children) are taken care as much as possible,” said Pinnock.

Jamaica Bahama Import Administrative Officer Keisha Linguard, who is also responsible for marketing, invited other organizations to come on board and assist the GBCH.

“Today we are here at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, where we will be donating $2,500 towards this mission (bringing the children home). We are a family-oriented company, where we strive to better our community and going forward, we will be taking an integral part in the community and the Children’s Home to see that they are provided for. This is just a first step in what we are about,” said Linguard.