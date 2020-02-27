Hutchison Ports FCP increases straddle fleet to meet demand

FCP INCREASES ITS FLEET – Hutchison Ports FCP executives were on hand to receive the seven new straddle carriers, which marked an over $5 million investment. Pictured are Godfrey Smith (second right), CEO, Hutchison Ports FCP; Alan Dixon (left), Acting Container Port Operations Director; Charles Stewart (second left), Engineer Manager and Sherry Brookes (right), Corporate and Government Affairs Director. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF FCP)

In an effort to boost the service levels and to meet increasing customer volume demands, Hutchison Ports FCP, landed seven new three-high straddle carriers this past week.

The straddle carriers, manufactured by the Finland company, Kalmar, in Poland, were shipped fully assembled directly from Poland to Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

According the Charles Stewart, Engineering Manager at FCP, it took nine months to build the machines and the units arrived set to operate.

“The straddle carriers are built with the latest in IT technology, including the latest in global positioning and safety for our drivers. The hybrid straddle carriers will go into operation within the next two weeks,” noted Stewart.

He noted that the units are all electric designed with Tier-4 engines to prevent adding carbon to the environment.

Freeport Container Port’s Chief Executive officer (CEO), Godfrey Smith said that Hutchison has a global commitment to improving the environment wherever they operate ports.

“We are so proud that these world-class hybrid units will be operated by trained and talented Bahamian drivers and maintained by an all Bahamian team of trained and certified engineers and technicians,” Smith added.

The addition of the seven new straddle carriers brings the fleet count to 65. The over $5 million investment in the new units, further demonstrates Hutchison Ports’ commitment to doing business on Grand Bahama Island and confidence in the local and national economy.

Hutchison Ports is the port and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison). Hutchison Ports is the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 51 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia. Over the years, Hutchison Ports has expanded into other logistics and transportation-related businesses, including cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centres, rail services and ship repair facilities.

In 2017, Hutchison Ports handled a combined throughput of 84.7 million TEU.