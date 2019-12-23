GBPA’s annual Christmas giveaway continues

ANNUAL DONATION – The Grand Bahama Port Authority continued its annual Christmas tradition of Turkey Voucher Giveaway on Wednesday, December 18 at the company’s office. GBPA’s Vice Chairman, Sarah St. George make the presentation. (PHOTO: JENNEVA RUSSELL)

Several charities and civic organizations were recipients of this year’s Grand Bahama Port Authority’s (GBPA) annual Turkey Voucher Christmas Giveaway on Wednesday, December 18 at the company’s headquarters.

Receiving organizations included the Rotary Clubs in Grand Bahama, Kiwanis Club, Raybertha Home for the Elderly, Alpha Kapa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Pi Epsilon Omega Chapter, the Pilot Club of Lucaya, Bahamas Red Cross, Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), Columbus House, The Grand Bahama Children’s Home, the Grand Bahama Home for the Aged, Home Away from Home, the Salvation Army and more.

GBPA Vice Chairman Sarah St. George, spoke on the company’s behalf regarding this yearly initiative, noting that this Christmas is even more significant for Grand Bahama after surviving Hurricane Dorian which struck the island on September 1, 2019, after devastating Abaco.

The Category 5 storm severely impacted communities on the island, destroying homes and businesses with its powerful flood surges and winds. Many residents lost their homes, vehicles, other personal possessions and even loved ones, many of whom are still missing.

St. George expressed that the Dorian brought great challenges to Grand Bahama, “The magnitude of which has made it difficult for many families to fix their homes.”

She added that this means that members of the community will rely on the organizations even more for additional support.

“You are the gatekeepers of goodwill; you are an essential part of our social fabric,” she noted.

St. George revealed that the tradition began 10 years ago when they would donate about 100 turkeys to various charities for distribution. To date, that number has increased 300.

She furthered that the GBPA added civic organizations to the list of recipients over the years, because they also play a major role in uplifting the community.

“No one should feel forgotten during this season,” St. George said.

She expressed hopes that this Christmas Season will initiate closure to this turbulent period for Grand Bahama.

“This is a new beginning and indeed the rebirth that came along with Jesus Christ,” she said.

St. George finally wished everyone a Merry Christmas filled with peace and love.

Representatives from three of the receiving organizations expressed appreciation for the donations.

ROYO President Dudley Seide stated that today is a great day for Grand Bahama.

“A lot of families will be grateful that the Grand Bahama Port Authority did not forget them,” he said.

He commended the GBPA for their continued support throughout the community, noting that they have assisting in various ways with things like mould remediation and cleanup.

Home Away from Home Founder Mervie Knowles, echoed similar sentiments and thanked the GBPA. “This Christmas we are going to have a wonderful time at Home Away from Home, where we cater to 150 seniors. We are grateful to management and staff of the GBPA for their continued support.”

President of the Pilot Club of Lucaya Toni Hudson-Bannister, noted that the donation will aid in the club’s community service efforts.

“We will definitely make sure these are put to good use,” she added.

A representative from the Salvation Army also expressed appreciation to the GBPA. He stated that many residents rely on them for assistance and so, this donation will go a long way.