Carey hits the 40-year mark at Insurance Management

JAMES CAREY

STAFF WRITER, FN News Desk

For a near-decade now, James Carey, Branch Manager of Insurance Management, Freeport, has hosted a Christmas Bash for the Grand Bahama media. Carey stays away from the media light, but says Insurance Management is sensitive to and appreciative of the vital role members of the media play to keep residents informed and entertained.

March 1, 2020, marked 40 years since Carey has headed Insurance Management’s Freeport operation. His career started at The Home Insurance Company, a worldwide insurer and member of the AFIA. Insurance Management was an agent to that company and Carey offered internal professional support. Cedric Saunders, the owner of Insurance Management, recruited Carey in March of 1980 and Carey landed on Grand Bahama out of New Providence to head what has become one of the island’s first and top insurance companies.

Carey’s competence and calm are linked to the many hurricanes Grand Bahama Island has endured. He has proven a trusted face and voice for the Insurance Management brand. From a small office in the Grand Bahama Port Authority Headquarters Building, Down Town, Freeport, then known as the Mercantile Building, Carey’s leadership, and Saunder’s confidence have positioned a vibrant business operation and home on Pioneer’s Way, East Freeport. Carey and now retired Ann Rodgers were the only employees in the early 1980s.

Well over 20 staff members have consistently remained employed over the past 40 years. Many of the local leaders in the insurance industry today, owe their start to Insurance Management. Media representatives and long-standing customers note Insurance Management as “an excellent company, bullish on progress.” Insurance Management has provided countless opportunities for many over its 45 years of existence and the primary founder, Cedric Saunders, remains active at the head of the company, and Carey continues to make productive business music. Media houses say they look forward to celebrating and thanking Carey for what remains a tremendous and “trusting” leadership run at Insurance Management. Customers continue to praise Carey and his team for going all out to tackle and satisfy claims resulting from hurricane Dorian. A popular national news anchor says Carey is an exemplary leader with a unique balance of no-nonsense and compassion. “We hope James and Insurance Management’s stint on Grand Bahama remains for many years to come.”