Aliv to offer international top-up via ‘Prepay Nation’

DAMIAN BLACKBURN Chief ALIV Officer.

ALIV, Bahamas’ newest mobile network operator, announced In December of 2019 that it has joined forces with Prepay Nation, a leader in cross border mobile airtime transfer, to launch International Top-Up. The new service will pave the way for the distribution of ALIV prepaid mobile airtime, data bundles and plans in retail outlets outside of The Bahamas.

“International Mobile Top-Up is going to add convenience for our customers who travel abroad especially to the US and wish to replenish their mobile phone accounts while roaming”, said Damian Blackburn, Chief ALIV Officer. “Furthermore, it is now going to be very easy for Bahamians in the diaspora to send a gift of mobile phone credit to friends and family back home.”

Prepay Nation has a network of thousands of top-up distribution outlets across North America and the rest of the world. In Florida where there is a large Bahamian presence, ALIV top-up will be available from many branded locations including the stores which resell Boss Revolution, Metro PCS and T-Mobile airtime.

“We are thrilled to be the only International Top-Up partner for ALIV,” said Colin Benjamin, Director of Digital Channels at Prepay Nation. “Helping create the distribution channel for ALIV outside of their operating markets will not only help generate additional revenue for both organizations but it is satisfying to know that this service could be useful for persons who are still displaced as a result of Hurricane Dorian.”

Worldwide, mobile operators have benefited from creating the additional distribution networks and channels outside of their territories and in so doing realize true incremental revenues and added customer loyalty. Prepay Nation has been the partner of choice for a large number of mobile carriers in The Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.